Kamala Harris praises Republican Liz Cheney's 'courage to speak truth'

Vice President Kamala Harris praised Wyoming Rep. Lynn Cheney, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump, saying her fellow Republicans lacked the courage she had.

The remarks, given in an interview set to air on PBS NewsHour with host Judy Woodruff Thursday night, the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Asked about comments by Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chair of the select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, saying Donald Trump sparked the riot, Harris said, "These are moments when we must speak truth, and I applaud her courage."

"In the midst of, you know, a number of her colleagues who have failed to show such courage or those who have shown courage and sadly are not seeking reelection or have not sought reelection," Harris added. "I applaud her courage to speak truth."

Harris also touted voting rights legislation put forth by the Democratic Party, calling for passage to "ensure through federal law that all Americans have meaningful access to the polls."

Harris' comments came after she was asked about Republican counterproposals to the voting rights measures, known as the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

"It's not a solution to the problem at hand, which is that right now in the United States of America, we need federal laws that guarantee the freedom and right of every American to have access to the ballot to be able to vote," Harris told Woodruff. "The John Lewis Voting Rights Act, the Freedom to Vote Act address that issue."

Harris said "those are the issues that are present and that are imminent and that are really dispositive, frankly, of this moment in time in terms of whether we are going to fight for some of the most important pillars of a democracy, such as the freedom to vote and free and fair elections."