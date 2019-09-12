Kamala Harris compares Trump to 'Wizard of Oz' on trade: ‘A really small dude’

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., elicited laughs during Thursday night's debate by comparing President Trump to the "really small dude" in "The Wizard of Oz."

Harris was discussing trade policies and used the opportunity to criticize Trump, who has taken strong stances on trade, particularly when it comes to China.

YANG'S DEBATE SURPRISE -- HE'S GIVING AWAY $12G TO 10 RANDOM FAMILIES, STUNNING CANDIDATES ON STAGE

“Donald Trump in office, on trade policy, you know he reminds of that guy in 'The Wizard of Oz,'” Harris said. “You know when you pull back the curtain it’s a really small dude?”

That man, of course, is the Wizard of Oz himself, standing behind a curtain to hide a diminutive frame while using a booming voice.

The crack also led to a comical moment with moderator George Stephanopoulos of ABC.

“I’m not even going to take the bait, Senator Harris,” cracked Stephanopoulos who, according to IMDB.com, stands at five feet, five inches.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“George, it wasn’t about you!” Harris insisted.

It was one of the more jovial moments during a debate that featured some heated exchanges between candidates.