Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris calls on voters to put 'guardrails' on Trump in midterm elections

Former vice president stressed the importance of voting in November

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
close
Kamala Harris tells Charlamagne about her political future, says she's 'in it for the fight' Video

Kamala Harris tells Charlamagne about her political future, says she's 'in it for the fight'

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, who many suspect plans to run in 2028, spoke to Charlamagne tha God about her political future, vowing to continue the political fight.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday urged voters to put "guardrails" on President Donald Trump in the upcoming midterm elections, warning during a stop on her book tour that public trust in government is eroding.

Harris made the remarks during an evening event at the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, where she criticized the Trump administration as focused on "destruction."

She spoke for roughly an hour, fielding questions on issues ranging from immigration enforcement to the cost of living.

Asked about her mental state, Harris said she felt "sadness, frustration and anger."

RAND PAUL SAYS 'WITHOUT QUESTION' TRUST HAS BEEN BROKEN AFTER MINNESOTA SHOOTING

A woman smiles while standing outside a small bookstore.

Vice President Kamala Harris smiles during a visit to the Bold Fork Books culinary bookshop to mark Small Business Saturday in Washington, Nov. 30, 2024. (Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

The former vice president pointed to widespread public anxiety over healthcare costs and grocery prices and stressed the importance of voting in November, which she said offers a chance to "put guardrails up" on the White House.

The conversation then turned to immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota, focusing on the tactics used by federal agents after two U.S. citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, were shot in January.

"We need immigration enforcement but not what we are witnessing," Harris told the audience.

BIDEN SPEAKS OUT AGAINST IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN IN MINNESOTA, SAYS IT GOES AGAINST AMERICAN VALUES

Kamala Harris walks through a hotel ballroom toward a stage as attendees look on.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to deliver the keynote address at the Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Breakfast at the Hilton Chicago, Jan. 16, 2026. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

She criticized the Trump administration for its initial response to Pretti’s death, saying officials tried to dismiss what people saw on video.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described Pretti as a "domestic terrorist," while White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller labeled him an "assassin" who "tried to murder federal agents."

Noem told Fox News host Sean Hannity last week that officials were relying on real-time information from agents as they sought to provide an initial account of the incident.

"We were being relayed information from on the ground from CBP agents and officers that were there. We were using the best information we had at the time, seeking to be transparent with the American people and get them what we knew to be true on the ground," she said.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem addresses newly-surfaced video of Alex Pretti and calls for her firing Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting has prompted protests nationwide, with demonstrators calling for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to withdraw from the city.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told reporters at a press conference on Friday that the Justice Department has opened a federal civil rights investigation into Pretti’s death.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue