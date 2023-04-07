Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court
Published

Justice Thomas defends trips taken with ‘dearest friends’ after reports say he accepted gifts

By Brianna Herlihy , Shannon Bream , Bill Mears | Fox News
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas issued a rare statement Friday to defend travel he took with his friends, following reports that he failed to report gifts from a GOP mega-donor over several years.

A ProPublica investigation published this week found that Thomas’ close friendship with real estate developer Harlan Crow allowed him to accompany the Texas billionaire on luxury vacations on his private jet and yacht, as well as free stays on Crow’s vast vacation property, among other perks.

But Thomas defended the trips and explained that he has always followed Supreme Court guidance.

"Harlan and Kathy Crow are among our dearest friends, and we have been friends for over twenty-five years," the justice, who has served on the bench for 32 years, said in a Friday statement.

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas has come under fire over reports he failed to disclose gifts from a major GOP donor. 

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas has come under fire over reports he failed to disclose gifts from a major GOP donor.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

"As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them. Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable," Thomas said.

CLARENCE THOMAS REPORT SPURS NEW CALLS FROM DEMOCRATS FOR SUPREME COURT CODE OF ETHICS

"I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure, and have always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines. These guidelines are now being changed, as the committee of the Judicial Conference responsible for financial disclosure for the entire federal judiciary just this past month announced new guidance. And, it is, of course, my intent to follow this guidance in the future."

