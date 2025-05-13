Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

Judge upholds Trump's authority to deport criminal migrants under Alien Enemies Act

Federal court allows use of Alien Enemies Act but mandates due process protections for criminal illegal immigrants

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Bill Mears Fox News
Published
Supreme Court sides with Trump on mass migrant deportations Video

Supreme Court sides with Trump on mass migrant deportations

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, joins 'The Faulkner Focus' to react to the Supreme Court’s decision upholding the Trump administration’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to carry out mass deportation flights.

A federal judge on Tuesday said the Trump administration can invoke the Alien Enemies Act (AEA) to deport criminal illegal immigrant members of the Venezuelan Tren De Aragua gang, but that it has not given adequate prior notice to those subject to removal, before those deportations can take place, which would allow possible due process and habeas legal challenges.

The 43-page ruling by U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines, a Trump appointee, conflicts with other rulings challenging the administration's deportation efforts. 

TRUMP ADMIN REVOKES 4K FOREIGN STUDENTS' VISAS IN FIRST 100 DAYS, NEARLY ALL WITH SERIOUS CRIMINAL RECORDS

El Salvador guards bring in prisoners with their heads shaved

Suspected gang members arrive in El Salvador by plane, including 238 members of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang and 23 members of the MS-13 gang. A federal court on Tuesday ruled that the Trump administration can invoke the Alien Enemies Act (AEA) to deport criminal illegal immigrant members of the Venezuelan Tren De Aragua gang. (El Salvador Presidency / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"Having done its job, the Court now leaves it to the Political Branches of the government, and ultimately to the people who elect those individuals, to decide whether the laws and those executing them continue to reflect their will," Haines wrote.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House. 

Trump issued an executive order on March 14, "Invocation of the Alien Enemies Act Regarding the Invasion of the United States by Tren De Aragua." 

Tuesday's ruling was confined to Venezuelan aliens who are not naturalized or lawful permanent residents, 14 years or older, and have been specifically designated as part of a Foreign Terrorist Organization, specifically Tren de Aragua.

NOEM RIPS DEMOCRATS OVER SUPPORT FOR DEPORTED MIGRANT

CECOT guard speaks to prisoners

More than 250 suspected gang members arrive in El Salvador by plane, including 238 members of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang and 23 members of the MS-13 gang, who were deported to El Salvador by the US in San Salvador, El Salvador on Mar.16, 2025. El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele confirmed they will be sent to the country's infamous mega-prison at CECOP facility prison. San Salvador forces took heavy security measures.  (El Salvador Presidency / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, another judge stated that he would not prevent the administration from deporting individuals in the U.S. illegally but that the Alien Enemies Act could not be used as a basis to expel alleged gang members from the country.

"The question that this lawsuit presents is whether the President can utilize a specific statute, the AEA, to detain and remove Venezuelan aliens who are members of [Tren de Aragua]" U.S. District Court Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr., another Trump appointee, wrote in his order. 

Montage of TdA gang

The U.S. Attorney's Office and law enforcement agencies in Tennessee announced the indictment of multiple people in the state with ties to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA). (Left: Obtained by New York Post Center: Edward Romero Right: DEA)

"As to that question, the historical record renders clear that the president’s invocation of the AEA through the Proclamation exceeds the scope of the statute and is contrary to the plain, ordinary meaning of the statute’s terms," the order states. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

