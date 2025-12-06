Judge rules evidence linked to James Comey's ally is off limits to DOJ

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled that certain evidence linked to an ally of former FBI Director James Comey is off limits to the Justice Department in its efforts to prosecute the ex-director.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said the DOJ may not use information pertaining to Daniel Richman.

"Upon consideration of Petitioner Daniel Richman’s Motion for Temporary Restraining Order, the relevant legal authority, and the entire present record, the Court concludes that Petitioner Richman is entitled to a narrow temporary restraining order to preserve the status quo while the Court evaluates his Motion for Return of Property and awaits full briefing and argument from the parties," the ruling reads.

The facts "weigh in favor of entering a prompt, temporary order to preserve the status quo now, before the Government has filed a response," it added.