Justice Department considers pursuing new indictments against James Comey, Letitia James: report

In the wake of a federal judge's moves last month to dismiss separate indictments against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, the Department of Justice is considering possibly pursuing new indictments against the two figures, according to Politico.

The outlet reported that two individuals familiar with the cases indicated that the DOJ is seriously thinking about refraining from appealing the dismissals and is instead seeking new indictments against Comey and James.

Fox News Digital reached out to the DOJ, which did not provide comment.

Last week, senior U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie dismissed indictments against Comey and James, asserting that the appointment of Lindsey Halligan as interim U.S. attorney violated the law and Constitution.

In Comey's and James' separate cases, the judge wrote that "because Ms. Halligan had no lawful authority to present the indictment, I will… dismiss the indictment without prejudice."

Responding to the judge's moves last week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed the judge was attempting to "shield" Comey and James from "accountability" and said that the DOJ would appeal.

"And it is our position that Lindsey Halligan is extremely qualified for this position, but more importantly, was legally appointed to it," she told reporters outside the White House.

"We'll be taking all available legal action, including an immediate appeal, to hold Letitia James and James Comey accountable for their unlawful conduct," U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said at a press conference last week.