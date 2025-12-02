Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Justice Department

Justice Department considers pursuing new indictments against James Comey, Letitia James: report

Last week, a judge dismissed indictments against Ex-FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published | Updated
Bondi vows 'immediate appeal' after judge drops cases against James Comey, Letitia James Video

Bondi vows 'immediate appeal' after judge drops cases against James Comey, Letitia James

Republican political strategist Katie Zacharia joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss how the Justice Department is taking action after a judge dropped cases against James Comey and Letitia James.

In the wake of a federal judge's moves last month to dismiss separate indictments against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, the Department of Justice is considering possibly pursuing new indictments against the two figures, according to Politico.

The outlet reported that two individuals familiar with the cases indicated that the DOJ is seriously thinking about refraining from appealing the dismissals and is instead seeking new indictments against Comey and James.

Fox News Digital reached out to the DOJ, which did not provide comment.

TRUMP ADMIN VOWS TO MOVE QUICKLY ON COMEY CASE DESPITE SETBACKS: WHAT TO KNOW

Left: former FBI Director James Comey; Right: New York Attorney General Letitia James

Left: Former FBI Director James Comey speaks during an event with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace at 92NY on May 30, 2023, in New York City; Right: New York Attorney General Letitia James leaves the Walter E. Hoffman United States Courthouse following an arraignment hearing on Oct. 24, 2025, in Norfolk, Va. (Left: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Right: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Last week, senior U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie dismissed indictments against Comey and James, asserting that the appointment of Lindsey Halligan as interim U.S. attorney violated the law and Constitution.

In Comey's and James' separate cases, the judge wrote that "because Ms. Halligan had no lawful authority to present the indictment, I will… dismiss the indictment without prejudice."

BONDI TARGETS JAMES COMEY, LETITIA JAMES IN LEGAL BATTLE: ‘HOLD… ACCOUNTABLE FOR UNLAWFUL CONDUCT’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt talks to reporters outside the White House West Wing on Nov. 24, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Responding to the judge's moves last week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed the judge was attempting to "shield" Comey and James from "accountability" and said that the DOJ would appeal. 

"And it is our position that Lindsey Halligan is extremely qualified for this position, but more importantly, was legally appointed to it," she told reporters outside the White House.

WATCHDOG GROUP HITS LETITIA JAMES WITH BAR COMPLAINT AFTER FEDERAL JUDGE TOSSES CASE

Attorney General Pam Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on Oct. 7, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"We'll be taking all available legal action, including an immediate appeal, to hold Letitia James and James Comey accountable for their unlawful conduct," U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said at a press conference last week.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

