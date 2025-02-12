Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Judge restores Trump administration's buyout offer to federal workers

The decision came after the OPM offering buyouts to 2 million workers

Andrea Margolis , Jake Gibson
Published
A federal judge restored President Donald Trump's deferred resignation program for federal workers in a decision Wednesday evening.

U.S. District Judge George O’Toole of Massachusetts made the ruling. 

The deferred resignation program, also known as the administration's "Fork in the Road" offer, involved asking government workers to either stay or leave after Trump mandated them to return to their offices shortly after his inauguration. 

Trump order

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Getty Images)

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) emailed more than 2 million federal civilian employees offering them buyouts to leave their jobs.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with us for updates.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

