Judge restores Trump administration's buyout offer to federal workers

A federal judge restored President Donald Trump's deferred resignation program for federal workers in a decision Wednesday evening.

U.S. District Judge George O’Toole of Massachusetts made the ruling.

The deferred resignation program, also known as the administration's "Fork in the Road" offer, involved asking government workers to either stay or leave after Trump mandated them to return to their offices shortly after his inauguration.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) emailed more than 2 million federal civilian employees offering them buyouts to leave their jobs.

