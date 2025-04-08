Judge Boasberg cancels planned hearing to review Trump deportations

The federal judge who blocked the Trump administration's use of a 1798 wartime law to immediately deport Venezuelan nationals canceled a planned Tuesday court hearing to review the case after the Supreme Court handed a win to the president.

In a minute order published Tuesday morning, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg announced that the previously scheduled Tuesday afternoon hearing would be vacated in light of the high court's ruling – which determined, among other things, that the "appropriate venue for such proceedings is the Southern District of Texas," or wherever plaintiffs that are subject to potential removal are currently held.

The 5-4 Supreme Court ruling established due process protections for migrants, including the right to appear in court before they are deported.

Boasberg ordered that plaintiffs in the case must file a notice by April 16 indicating whether they believe that they still have a basis to proceed on their motion for preliminary injunction in the D.C. Court.

If so, he said, they must propose a briefing schedule, so the case can be reviewed in the D.C. court.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.