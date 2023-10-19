Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Jordan set to hold third-round speaker vote today, but path to a majority is rocky

The House will reconvene at 10 a.m. on Friday morning

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
The House of Representatives is expected to convene for a third round of votes on Friday as Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, struggles to reach the 217-member threshold needed to win the speaker’s gavel.

House lawmakers got a notice on Thursday evening that no more votes would be expected that day after hours spent in limbo waiting for Jordan to decide if and how to move forward. The notice said the House would convene at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Jordan’s office confirmed to Fox News Digital that the Ohio conservative intends to hold a vote around that time.

Even if he loses again, Jordan ally Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, indicated that Jordan would keep fighting on Saturday and Sunday.

"We've heard from our colleagues and the American people. Additional votes are expected through the weekend," Davidson wrote on social media.

JORDAN LOSES HIS SECOND SPEAKER VOTE AS NEARLY TWO DOZEN REPUBLICANS OPPOSE HIM

Rep. Jim Jordan talks to reporters

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Jordan’s path to the speakership remains uncertain — he fell 17 votes short of the necessary number needed to win on Tuesday, and the number increased to 18 during the second round vote on Wednesday.

Late on Thursday afternoon, Jordan met with some of the 20-plus lawmakers opposing his bid for speaker.

They were largely silent when leaving the meeting room. The lawmakers who did speak to reporters indicated their minds were unchanged. 

"Not trying to change our minds, trying to change his mind. Our mind is set," Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., said when asked if the meeting was about getting them to flip. 

EFFORT TO EMPOWER INTERIM SPEAKER MCHENRY GAINS STEAM AS JORDAN MOMENTUM STALLS

House Republicans began the day with a closed-door conference meeting as reports swirled that Jordan did not intend to hold a third-round vote, and instead would support a plan to grant temporary powers to interim Speaker Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., to pass legislation through early January. 

John Rutherford

Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., emerged from a closed-door meeting with Jordan announcing he still would not support him

Jordan would have remained speaker-designate for that time being, the reports, which were confirmed to Fox News Digital by two sources, said. 

But conservatives in the conference quickly balked at the plan. Some called it unconstitutional, pointing out that the speaker pro tempore role explicitly only allows them to oversee elections, while others complained it would give Jordan an unfair leg up in the speaker’s race by keeping him as speaker-designate.

CONSERVATIVE HOUSE GOP GROUP LINKS TOP PLAYERS IN REPUBLICANS' SPEAKER FIGHT

Some Republicans emerged from the meeting, which lasted nearly four hours, insisting to reporters that the McHenry proposal was dead in the water

"It's not going to happen," Donalds told reporters. "I think that is the decision as I understand it. And I think even Patrick, to his credit and to his fidelity to the U.S. Constitution, we cannot just drop powers in the lap of somebody. We have to elect a speaker."

Byron Donalds

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said a plan to temporarily empower interim Speaker McHenry was dead in the water (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Moderates like Rep. Dave Joyce, R-Pa., and Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., insisted the proposal still had legs.

Jordan largely ignored reporters’ questions through the day, including queries on whether he supported empowering McHenry.

