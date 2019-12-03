Jordan, Meadows ask House Dems to invite Horowitz for FISA report testimony

Two Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are asking the committee’s Democratic chairwoman to invite Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz to testify on his soon-to-be-released report examining the FBI’s surveillance of Trump officials during the Russia investigation.

Fox News has obtained a letter sent Tuesday by Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the committee’s ranking member, and North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows asking Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney of New York to schedule a hearing.

FISA REPORT DROP COULD SCRAMBLE TRUMP IMPEACHMENT EFFORT

“With the significant public interest in this matter, we trust that you will invite Inspector General Horowitz at a hearing of the committee in the near future and we ask that you work with us to choose a date for this hearing,” Jordan and Meadows wrote.

Horowitz is expected to release his report on Monday, and appear two days later for testimony with the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Democratic-controlled House Oversight Committee has not announced any hearings with Horowitz.

Horowitz and his investigators have probed how the infamous anti-Trump dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele was used to secure the original Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant for former Trump aide Carter Page in October 2016, as well as for three renewals. Horowitz’s team has questioned why the FBI considered Steele a credible source, and why the bureau seemed to use news reports to bolster Steele’s credibility.

Department of Justice spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said Monday of Horowitz: “His excellent work has uncovered significant information that the American people will soon be able to read for themselves.”

Fox News' Jake Gibson contributed to this report.