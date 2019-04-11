John Kerry clashes with Rep. Thomas Massie on his college degree, climate change: ‘Are you serious?’

Former Secretary of State John Kerry and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., had a heated exchange Tuesday over Kerry's education and climate change.

Kerry, 75, appeared before the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing to talk about climate change. The incredible exchange began when Massie read a quote Kerry said regarding President Trump’s advisors.

“It sounds like you’re questioning the credentials of the president’s advisors but I don’t think we should question your credentials today. Isn’t it true you have a science degree from Yale?” Massie asked Kerry.

Kerry replied that he had a bachelor of arts degree from the university.

“Is it a political science degree?” Massie asked.

“Yes, it’s political science,” the former Massachusetts senator said.

“So, how do you get a bachelor of arts in science?” the congressman asked.

“Well it’s liberal arts education and - it’s a bachelor,” Kerry said.

“So, it’s not really science. I think it’s somewhat appropriate that somebody with a pseudoscience degree is here pushing pseudoscience in front of our committee,” Massie said before Kerry fired back.

“Are you serious? I mean this is really happening here?” the former secretary of state asked.

The two men continued their back and forth before Massie asked Kerry if he was saying the president “doesn’t have educated adults there now.”

“I don’t know who he has there because it's secret,” he replied. “Why would he have to have a secret analysis of climate change?”

The two then began to discuss carbon dioxide levels on the planet today versus millions of year ago.

“But there weren’t human beings; that was a different world, folks,” Kerry said.

“So — how’d it get to 2,000 parts per million if we humans weren’t here? … Did geology stop when we got on the planet?” Massie asked.

“This is just not a serious conversation,” Kerry fired back.

Kerry tweeted about the exchange Wednesday.

“It’s almost as if someone said, ‘Congress has hit rock bottom’ and Massie replies with ‘hold my beer,’” he wrote.

Massie replied to Kerry’s tweet saying, “It’s almost as if someone said, ‘No one has less knowledge of science, a higher opinion of himself, and a bigger carbon footprint than Al Gore’ and Kerry replies ‘hold my champagne, I’m going to testify as a climate change expert.”