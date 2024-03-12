Special Counsel Robert Hur to testify on findings from Biden classified documents investigation
Special Counsel Robert Hur is expected to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill Tuesday at 10 a.m. on his findings following months of investigating President Biden's mishandling of classified records.
incoming update…
Special Counsel Robert Hur is expected to testify on Capitol Hill on his findings following months of investigating President Biden's mishandling of classified records.
Hur will testify publicly at the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Hur, who released his report to the public in February, did not recommend criminal charges against Biden for mishandling and retaining classified documents and stated that he wouldn't bring charges against Biden even if he were not in the Oval Office.
Those records included classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan and other countries, among other records related to national security and foreign policy, which Hur said implicated "sensitive intelligence sources and methods."
Hur did not recommend any charges against the president but did describe him as a "sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory" – a description that has raised significant concerns for Biden's 2024 re-election campaign.
Special Counsel Robert Hur, in his report on President Biden’s alleged improper retention of classified records, did not recommend criminal charges against President Biden.
"We conclude that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter," said the report, which was released in early February. "We would reach the same conclusion even if the Department of Justice policy did not foreclose criminal charges against a sitting president."
The special counsel described Biden as "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."
"We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," Hur wrote in the report. "Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone from whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him—by then a former president well into his eighties—of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness."
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., joined 'Fox & Friends First' on Tuesday to discuss Special Counsel Robert Hur's upcoming testimony.
“We’re going to focus on Joe Biden’s mental capacity... if he is bad off that you can’t prosecute him, should he be running the greatest nation in the history of the world?” Biggs said.
“Second thing is, we are going to explore all the cavalier ways that Joe Biden left classified documents all over the place,” he added.
“The third thing that I think that is important is, was this willful and intentional? And I think that we are going to find that it was willful and intentional,” Biggs also said. “When I say that, was he telling people about this classified information and the actual reality is he was. And he knew it was classified and he knew he didn’t have authority. He was trained in it for 50 years. Good grief, and he’s out there passing classified information around and that is a clear violation of the law.”
The Justice Department last week didn't turn over transcripts or audio recordings of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview with President Biden despite a subpoena requesting that they were to be provided by Thursday, March 7, according to the House Judiciary Committee.
The development comes after Republicans leading an impeachment inquiry into the President’s mishandling of classified documents wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland in February notifying him of the subpoena.
"We received a small production from DOJ, but not the transcripts or audio that we need and requested," House Judiciary Committee spokesman Russel Dye told Fox News on Friday. "Our staff has all necessary clearances to review the contents of the President’s interview, which dealt with materials found in unsecured areas like garages, closets and commercial office space. We are evaluating next steps."
A source familiar with the subpoena told Fox News late last month that the deadline to hand over the materials was March 7 at 9 a.m. ET.
Fox News' David Spunt and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.
Live Coverage begins here