LIVE UPDATES: Joe Biden has yet to declare Uighur abuses genocide

President Biden has yet to declare reported atrocities by China against Uighurs in the country's western Xinjiang province to be genocide even after Canada’s parliament voted Monday to pass a nonbinding motion applying the classification.

According to reports last year, up to three million Uighur Muslims in China's western Xinjiang province have been taken from their homes since 2017 by authorities and disappeared into a prison camp, which the Chinese government glosses over as a re-education facility.

The BBC reported this month that women in those camps have been systematically raped, sexually abused, and tortured. Europe increases pressure on the Chinese Communist government.

The European Union Tuesday urged China to allow access by independent observers to investigate reports of secret detention camps, forced sterilization, and political indoctrination.

FAST FACTS China denies accusations of abuses in Xinjiang, saying they "are not about ethnicity, religion or human rights, but about anti-violence, anti-terrorism, anti-separatism, and de-radicalization."



Biden, who vowed to be tough on China while on the campaign trail, has been careful not to classify the human rights abuses against the Uighurs since entering office. The Trump administration declared the actions by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as genocide one day before vacating the White House.

The president didn't mention China’s human rights abuses during a virtual meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday. He said that the U.S. and Canada are coordinating "approaches to better compete with China and to counter threats to our interests and values."

