Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House
Published

Jill Biden targets GOP with story of helping friend after abortion when it was illegal: 'Devastating'

The first lady accused the GOP of wanting to 'go back' to a time of 'secrecy, shame, silence, danger and even death'

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Abortion debate appears to be at forefront of 2022 midterms Video

Abortion debate appears to be at forefront of 2022 midterms

Senior national correspondent Rich Edson on how Democrats and Republicans are campaigning on abortion ahead of November's midterms on 'Fox News @ Night.'

First lady Jill Biden told a story on Friday recounting a situation when she assisted her friend in the aftermath of an abortion in Pennsylvania when the procedure was illegal in the late 1960s and accused Republicans of wanting to go "back to that time."

Biden, speaking at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Women's Lunch and Issues Conference, told the story of how when she was 17 when one of her friends got pregnant in the late 1960s. The two lived in Pennsylvania, where abortion was illegal. 

"To end the pregnancy, she told me that her only recourse was to undergo a psychiatric evaluation that would declare her mentally unfit before the doctor would perform the procedure," Biden said. She did not identify the friend. 

"I went to see her in the hospital and then cried the whole drive home," Biden said, adding that her friend couldn’t go home after she got out of the hospital, so Biden asked her mother to let her friend stay with them. Her mom agreed, she said, and "she never told a soul, including, as far as I know, my dad."

CORI BUSH SAYS DOCTORS CONTINUED ABORTION PROCEDURE AFTER SHE CHANGED HER MIND: 'NO, I’M NOT READY'

First lady Jill Biden with President Biden

First lady Jill Biden with President Biden (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

She said she and her mom "never spoke about it again."

"Secrecy. Shame. Silence. Danger. Even death. That’s what defined that time for so many women," the first lady said, going on to say she was "shocked" by the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

LINDSEY GRAHAM'S ABORTION BILL IS SENSIBLE DESPITE FALSE ATTACKS

First lady Jill Biden speaks at Columbia Medical Center School of Nursing, September 21. 2022  

First lady Jill Biden speaks at Columbia Medical Center School of Nursing, September 21. 2022   (Jennifer Mitchell for Fox News Digital)

"It was devastating. How could we go back to that time?" she asked.

Biden said that women "will not let this country go backwards" and let "some radical Republican agenda be the legacy we leave to our daughters and granddaughters."

IF REPUBLICANS CAN'T RUN AGAINST DEMOCRATS ON ABORTION, THEY CAN'T RUN AGAINST THEM ON ANYTHING

McKayla Wolff left and Karen Wolff, joined hands as they rallied for abortion rights at the capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

McKayla Wolff left and Karen Wolff, joined hands as they rallied for abortion rights at the capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune)

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

 Associated Press contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics