Jerome Corsi celebrates end of Russia probe, says he feels 'vindicated' for not giving in to Mueller's investigators

Conservative author Jerome Corsi declared he’s “vindicated” after the Special Counsel Robert Mueller ended the Russia investigation and recommends no new indictments.

Corsi has been in the crosshairs of the Mueller probe since last year when he was accused of lying under oath to Mueller’s investigators, but was never indicted.

Speaking on Friday following the news that Mueller submitted his report to the Justice Department, he said that he and his family are pleased that the investigation ended with him not getting charged in the end.

“We feel vindicated,” Corsi told CNN. “I did nothing wrong.”

Corsi, the former Washington bureau chief of the conspiracy theory outlet InfoWars, was offered a deal with investigators that would have required him to plead guilty to perjury.

But he refused the deal on the basis that he could not lie about something he knew to be false, even if it meant living out his life in prison.

“I went in there to cooperate with them. They treated me as a criminal,” Corsi told the outlet. “I consider this entire investigation to be fraudulent. I'm glad it's over.”

Corsi sued the special counsel last year, accusing Mueller of leaking grand jury items and various constitutional violations, including illegal surveillance.

According to the lawsuit, Mueller tried to get Corsi to give testimony that he said is false. He’s seeking $100 million in actual damages and $250 million in damages due to injury to his reputation.

Corsi told CNN that he won’t volunteer in the trial of his former close associated Roger Stone and will only appear if he’s subpoenaed.