Jen Psaki to return to briefing room after having tested positive for COVID-19

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will return to the briefing room to talk with reporters nearly two weeks after she tested positive for COVID-19, Fox News confirms.

Despite being vaccinated, Psaki, who will brief the press on Friday, tested positive for the virus late last month and quarantined for ten days.

In a statement announcing her diagnosis, Psaki said she "made the decision not to travel" with President Biden on his overseas trip earlier this month.

Psaki also said at the time that she released details about her "positive test out of an abundance of transparency" and insisted that because she was vaccinated she only suffered "mild symptoms."

Psaki's diagnosis came less than two weeks after after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is also vaccinated, tested positive for coronavirus following an event with the president.

The COVID-19 vaccine is a requirement for all federal employees in the United States, including workers at the White House, CDC and FDA. Those who have not been vaccinated must undergo regular testing for the coronavirus, wear face masks, and practice social distancing measures.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy and Fox News' Jon Brown contributed to this article.