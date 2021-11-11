Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House
Published

Jen Psaki to return to briefing room after having tested positive for COVID-19

Psaki to make White House return after a 10-day quarantine

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19 Video

Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19

White House correspondent Peter Doocy on President Biden's news conference after the G20 summit in Rome and White House press secretary Jen Psaki testing positive for COVID-19.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will return to the briefing room to talk with reporters nearly two weeks after she tested positive for COVID-19, Fox News confirms.

Despite being vaccinated, Psaki, who will brief the press on Friday, tested positive for the virus late last month and quarantined for ten days.

Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, pauses during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, pauses during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

JEN PSAKI TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

In a statement announcing her diagnosis, Psaki said she "made the decision not to travel" with President Biden on his overseas trip earlier this month.

Psaki also said at the time that she released details about her "positive test out of an abundance of transparency" and insisted that because she was vaccinated she only suffered "mild symptoms."

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 22: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki talks to reporters in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on October 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 22: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki talks to reporters in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on October 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Psaki's diagnosis came less than two weeks after after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is also vaccinated, tested positive for coronavirus following an event with the president.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The COVID-19 vaccine is a requirement for all federal employees in the United States, including workers at the White House, CDC and FDA. Those who have not been vaccinated must undergo regular testing for the coronavirus, wear face masks, and practice social distancing measures.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy and Fox News' Jon Brown contributed to this article.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

More from Politics