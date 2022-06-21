Jan. 6 Committee: Tuesday's hearing on Trump’s pressure campaign on state officials to change election outcome

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Jan. 6 Select Committee is set to hold its fourth public hearing Tuesday, during which testimony is expected to focus on former President Donald Trump's pressure campaign on state officials to overturn President Joe Biden's lawful win in the weeks following the 2020 presidential election.

The hearing is expected to feature two panels of witnesses – Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling on panel one, and former Georgia election worker Wandrea ArShaye "Shaye" Moss on panel two.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., will be leading the hearing Tuesday.

PENCE SAYS HE WON'T LET DEMS USE JAN. 6 TO ‘DISTRACT’ FROM THEIR ‘FAILED AGENDA,' PRAISES TRUMP RECORD

Committee aides told Fox News the hearing will focus on the plot to pressure state officials to overturn valid election results, including how the Trump campaign drove a scheme to get "fake electors" transmitted to Washington, D.C., which set the stage for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The lawmakers will say President Trump was warned these false claims risked violence and undermining democracy.

The hearing will feature Trump campaign officials and White House staff depositions, as well as state officials not on the in-person panels.

TRUMP BLASTS JAN. 6 COMMITTEE, MIKE PENCE IN SPEECH TO EVANGELICAL CHRISTIAN GROUPS

Last week's two hearings focused on the role Trump attorney John Eastman and others had in attempting to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn electoral college results. The other hearing featured testimony from Trump 2020 campaign aides and lawyers who said the president ignored their advice on Election Day and proceeded to push election fraud conspiracies that had no factual basis.

During the Jan. 6 Committee's first public hearing, held June 9 during primetime, the lawmakers focused on Trump's role in inciting the mob that attacked the Capitol.

After Thursday's hearing, the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) arrested seven production staffers from "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert and charged them with unlawful entry Thursday night.

Fox was told that Colbert’s crew applied for credentials to cover the Jan. 6 committee hearings; however, the issue never reached the House Radio/TV Gallery because The Late Show staff does not qualify as "news" reporters. Still, members of Colbert’s team showed up last week in the Cannon House Office Building for the hearing probing last year’s riot.

During Monday night’s "Late Show," Colbert addressed the arrests for the first time, downplaying them as a "very professional" interaction between his staff and "cautious" Capitol Police officers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition, the committee is investigating and has subpoenaed a documentary filmmaker who had "extensive access" to Trump's White House and campaign.

The committee subpoenaed filmmaker Alex Holder last week, Politico reported Tuesday morning. Holder reportedly shot interviews with Trump and his inner circle both before and after the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

The committee is looking to interview her regarding email conversations she had with Trump lawyer John Eastman , who pushed Trump toward claims that Pence could refuse to certify the 2020 election results, as discussed in last week's hearing.

Fox News' Jason Donner, Chad Pergram and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.