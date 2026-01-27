Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

DEI

Ivy League watchdog warns Trump’s anti-DEI wins are temporary as colleges ‘wait out’ admin

Cornell Law School's William Jacobson says universities are in 'hunker-down mode' waiting out the administration

Ashley Oliver By Ashley Oliver Fox News
close
Ivy League professor warns elite schools are trying to ‘wait out’ Trump administration’s anti-DEI efforts Video

Ivy League professor warns elite schools are trying to ‘wait out’ Trump administration’s anti-DEI efforts

Cornell law professor William Jacobson says cutting off federal funding and locking in rules through formal regulation, rather than temporary executive orders, are key to dismantling discriminatory programs in higher education.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration's efforts to target discrimination on college campuses have seen some success, but an Ivy League professor is warning that more needs to be done.

Professor William Jacobson, who has worked at Cornell Law School for nearly two decades, told Fox News Digital in an interview that the Republican-controlled executive and legislative branches have urgent work to do if they want their efforts to end diversity, equity and inclusion to have lasting power whenever Democrats regain power in Washington. 

"This will all come roaring back. I don’t think anybody thinks otherwise.… Everybody knows [the schools] are in hunker-down mode," Jacobson said. "They are trying to wait out the Trump administration."

WATCHDOG URGES DOJ PROBE OF TOP RESEARCH UNIVERSITY OVER ALLEGED ILLEGAL DEI PRACTICES: 'DEFIES COMMON SENSE'

Cornell University West Campus

A federal civil rights complaint was filed against Cornell University in late June 2025. (iStock)

Jacobson runs the Equal Protection Project, an investigative organization that operates under a nonprofit he founded called the Legal Insurrection Foundation. The organization tracks universities online and files civil rights complaints through the Department of Justice and Education Department, and has occasionally become involved in litigation.

He said his group targets discriminatory versions of DEI and has challenged more than 700 programs across dozens of universities. Jacobson said he has seen what he estimates are 175 successes, where universities succumb to pressure and either eliminate or modify programs that he said have violated civil rights.

DEI is a framework that schools, companies, government agencies and other entities have adopted to promote equal treatment and proportionate representation for minorities.

But conservatives have long argued DEI can itself be a form of discrimination because it extends preferential treatment to minorities.

DEI PROTEST

People march in support of diversity, equity, and inclusion in New York City, Jan. 4, 2024. (Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)

While Jacobson's work largely involves seeking administrative remedies, it has at times risen to the federal courts.

His foundation helped bring an ongoing federal lawsuit in the Northern District of New York in 2024 challenging New York’s Science and Technology Entry Program, arguing the program's eligibility at 56 schools included racial preferences for Black, Hispanic, Native American and Alaskan students, in violation of the Constitution's equal protection clause.

The DOJ, meanwhile, is managing a barrage of lawsuits brought in response to the Trump administration attempting to strip funding from states and publicly funded schools, which it says are discriminating under the guise of DEI.

Jacobson described those lawsuits as strategic "lawfare," given the slow nature of the court process.

"Every month they can delay the Trump administration doing something is one less month till help arrives in their viewpoint," Jacobson said.

Jacobson suggested that pushing to cut off federal funding and locking in rules through formal regulation, rather than temporary executive orders, are key to dismantling what he says are discriminatory DEI programs in higher education.

COLORADO SCHOOL DISTRICT IN THE HOT SEAT FOR ALLEGEDLY FACTORING IN RACE FOR DISCIPLINARY PROCEDURES

President Donald Trump signs executive orders on Inauguration Day.

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it during an indoor inauguration parade on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has signed a slew of executive orders attempting to roll back DEI initiatives by leveraging funding. He signed one in January titled "Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling," for example, that directed federal agencies to scrutinize public schools and withhold funding from jurisdictions that violated it.

"My view is the executive orders have had a substantial impact, particularly in getting these practices out of the federal government and out of the federal government grant system," Jacobson said, saying the moves have helped "tremendously" to shift a stubborn culture.

He warned, though, that he "never fully appreciated how much of this DEI came from the federal government" and that going through the tedious, sometimes yearlong government rule-making process to eliminate funding was more effective than executive orders.

"They need to engage in rule-making, because that's more permanent.… It's harder to change a rule that went through the process. It's very easy to eliminate an executive order," Jacobson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added that "obviously" Congress passing legislation would be the most ideal avenue for terminating racial or sex preferences in school programs.

"But nobody thinks they could get any legislation through the Congress as it's currently constituted," Jacobson said.

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue