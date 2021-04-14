Ivanka Trump just broke her three-month social media silence with a vaccine post

Ivanka Trump took to social media Wednesday to share that she was able to get her first shot of the coronavirus vaccine, breaking her social media silence since Donald Trump left the White House in January.

"Today, I got the shot!!! I hope that you do too," the former advisor to President Trump wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you Nurse Torres!!!" she added, captioned under a picture of herself wearing a white tee shirt and denim jeans as she received the shot.

Trump is the latest celeb to post a picture of herself getting the vaccine.

President Biden pledged to have 300 million Americans fully vaccinated by this summer.

Earlier this week, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was put on pause after the FDA and CDC launched a probe to investigate rare blood clots reported in six of the 6.8 million people that have received the latest vaccine.

But Biden remains undeterred in his vaccination goal.

"My message to the American people on the vaccine is — I told you all, I made sure we have 600 million doses of the [vaccine] — not of either Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca," he told reporters Tuesday. "So, there’s enough vaccine -- that is basically 100 percent unquestionable for every single, solitary American."

The FDA and CDC have extended the pause on the J&J vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" but described the blood clots that appeared in six women as "extremely rare."

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for the CDC said it will determine by Friday when to next meet and review the vaccine’s data.

Kayla Rivas contributed to this report.