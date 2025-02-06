Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Israeli defense minister orders IDF to plan for Gazans to leave in line with Trump's controversial proposal

Trump's initial plan called for a permanent relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, but US officials later said it would only be temporary

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
Trump’s ‘bold vision’ for post-war Gaza challenges the ‘conventional wisdom’ in the Middle East, Matthew Continetti says Video

Trump’s ‘bold vision’ for post-war Gaza challenges the ‘conventional wisdom’ in the Middle East, Matthew Continetti says

‘Special Report’ panelists Robert Wolf, Kimberley Strassel and Matthew Continetti examine President Donald Trump’s idea for the U.S. to take over the Gaza Strip and his recent executive order banning transgender athletes in women’s sports.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Thursday he welcomes President Donald Trump's proposal for large numbers of Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip as he instructed the IDF to prepare a plan in line with the controversial plan. 

Katz said Trump's "bold plan" could "create extensive opportunities for those in Gaza who wish to leave."

Trump’s plan initially stated that Gaza’s population would be "permanently" relocated while the United States rebuilds the territory, but U.S. officials later walked back those comments, saying the relocation would only be temporary.

TRUMP'S PROPOSED US TAKEOVER OF GAZA STRIP ELICITS POSITIVE RESPONSE ACROSS ADMINISTRATION

Israel Katz

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz looks on, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Jerusalem, November 7, 2024.  (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too," Trump said Tuesday evening in a joint press conference with Netanyahu. "We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous, unexplored bombs and other weapons on the site."

"Level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area," he said. "Do a real job. Do something different. Just can't go back. If you go back, it's going to end up the same way it has for 100 years."

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER LAUDS TRUMP'S LEADERSHIP WHEN ASKED IF BIDEN SHOULD TAKE CREDIT FOR CEASEFIRE

Israel ceasefire

 Israelis protestors set a fire as they block a road in Tel Aviv on November 5, 2024, after the dismissal of the defense minister, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the militant Hamas group.  (JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Katz said he believes that the plan should include multiple exit options for any country willing to receive them.

"The plan will include exit options via land crossings, as well as special arrangements for departure by sea and air. Countries such as Spain, Ireland, Norway, and others, which have falsely accused Israel over its actions in Gaza, are legally obligated to allow Gazans to enter their territory. Their hypocrisy will be exposed if they refuse," said Katz.

Displaced Palestinians return home

Displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday. (AP/Abdel Kareem Hana)

As of now, the plan has been rejected by the Palestinians as well as many in the international community who believe it is forcible displacement and violates international law. Rights groups said it would amount to forcible displacement in violation of international law.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

