Iowa
Published

Iowa Sen. Ernst holds off Greenfield to win reelection

The Republican senator pulled ahead in week leading up to election

By Jonathan Garber | Fox News
Incumbent Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst has staved off Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in one of the most contested races of the 2020 campaign, Fox News projects.

Ernst won more than 786,000 votes, or 51.5%, with 93% of the results in. Greenfield received more than 693,000 votes.

The race between Ernst and Greenfield, a real estate developer, was tight throughout with the Republican senator pulling ahead in the week leading up to the election.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

