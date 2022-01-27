Iowa House Dem says she stands up to Pelosi but her voting record shows otherwise

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A vulnerable House Democrat earlier this week claimed she told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., that she doesn't "work" for the speaker, but her voting record says otherwise.

Fox News Digital obtained a video of Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, telling Iowa voters during a campaign stop that she told Pelosi she doesn’t "work" for her and that Iowans are her priority.

"I’ve stood right next to my own speaker as she said, ‘please don’t vote for this,’" Axne said at a Tuesday campaign event in Earlham, Iowa.

"And I said, ‘Respectfully, Madame Speaker, … this is what I do for Iowa,’" Axne continued. "‘I don’t want you standing here telling me what I don’t need to be doing, because I don’t work for you.’"

Axne’s claim, however, falls a bit flat when compared to her voting record — the Iowa Democrat has voted completely in line with Pelosi so far through the entire 117th Congress , and only broke with the speaker five times in the 116th Congress .

"Cindy Axne’s voting record is indistinguishable from Nancy Pelosi’s," National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesman Mike Berg told Fox News Digital in a Thursday statement.

"Axne should stop making up fairy tales when she is back in Iowa talking to voters," Berg continued.

Axne, a vulnerable Democrat, appears to be distancing herself from Pelosi as the nation gears up for the 2022 midterm elections, a sign that other vulnerable Democrats may do the same.

Pelosi experienced a lot of friction in her caucus last year as infighting between moderates and progressives intensified and members of the progressive "Squad" were able to dominate political conversations on the national stage.

Neither Pelosi’s office nor Axne’s campaign responded to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.