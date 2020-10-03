Ex-CIA station chief: 'Critically important' for Pentagon to deter adversaries amid Trump's COVID diagnosis

Former CIA station chief Dan Hoffman emphasized on Saturday the need for the U.S. government to maintain transparency as foreign adversaries could exploit the president's coronavirus diagnosis.

His comments came after the Pentagon told the public that the military was ready if needed during these uncertain times.

"I think it's critically important for the government – in this case, the Department of Defense – both to reassure our allies and our citizens at home as well as deter our enemies by making those sorts of public statements," he told Fox News host Bill Hemmer.

Hemmer asked Hoffman to describe, based on his experience, what was happening behind the scenes in the U.S. government.

"I think that for sure our intelligence community is out there collecting intelligence on some of the flashpoints around the world – that might be the South China Sea, Taiwan, the cross-straits of Taiwan and China, for sure Iraq, where Iranian militias may seek to use this as an opportunity to target us, North Korea – we'll be on alert for cyber intrusions and other things," he said.

"That for sure is a critical element as always for us, but even now, more important. And then I think what you're going to see is behind the scenes, Secretary Pompeo's talented team of diplomats all over the world engaging, not just with our allies but with our adversaries as well, to emphasize that the people's business in the United States will continue as before, and that we will continue to defend our national and security interests worldwide."

Hoffman specified that he thought the U.S. would see "a lot of espionage from our enemies, particularly from Russia and China."