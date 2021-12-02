Arizona weighs in on Build Back Better agenda: Inflation ‘bleeds you dry,’ says Biden voter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly half of voters support President Biden’s Build Back Better framework, but even his supporters worry about the ramifications of pumping trillions of dollars into the economy.

"I'm concerned about the national debt because it's just massive," Nash, a Scottsdale, Arizona, Biden voter, told Fox News.

"But I think we are going to be investing in infrastructure, which will create jobs, hopefully," he continued. "We just need to inject more money and help people, you know. People just don't get paid livable wage enough at the lower levels, and so they need a little extra help."

Wes from Seattle said the timing for additional spending is wrong.

"We’ve just spent an awful lot of money coming out of COVID," Wes told Fox News. "Seems like it’d be better spent down the road I think."

House Democrats passed the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act in November. But it faces opposition in the Senate from Republicans and Democratic holdouts like Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

Greg, of Scottsdale, said he is worried the spending will increase inflation.

"I think more money you put – the government's putting into the economy – is not coming for private sectors," Greg told Fox News. "We were just at Costco this morning and it was probably, you know, 10% items higher than it was several months ago."

Nash said: "Going to the pump … instead of $25, it’s 30 bucks. I’m not a high-income earner so, that does impact you."

"It kinda bleeds you dry a little bit," he continued. "A little prick here, a little prick there, and all of a sudden you're like, wow, I’m spending that much more."

Greg blamed the Biden administration for inflation.

"He’s not America first," Greg told Fox News. "He doesn’t care about the working class. He’s worried about the academia of running the United States."