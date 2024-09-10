Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Independents RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard to spin for Trump at debate, joining Vance and other Republicans

Harris and Trump to face off in their first and potentially only debate ahead of the 2024 presidential election, at showdown in battleground Pennsylvania

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
close
Trump will hold Harris' 'feet to the fire' during ABC News Presidential Debate: Danielle Alvarez Video

Trump will hold Harris' 'feet to the fire' during ABC News Presidential Debate: Danielle Alvarez

Trump 2024 campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the former president's strategy at the ABC News Presidential Debate as Kamala Harris finally reveals her policy positions. 

PHILADELPHIA – Two well-known former Democrats turned independents who are backing Donald Trump will be in the spin room at Tuesday night's debate between the former president and Vice President Kamala Harris, to talk up Trump's performance.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. the well-known environmental activist and vaccine skeptic who last month suspended his own presidential campaign and endorsed Trump, will be on hand at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center, the Trump campaign confirmed to Fox News.

So will former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who unsuccessfully ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination before leaving the party and becoming an independent two years ago.

2024 SHOWDOWN: HARRIS AND TRUMP TO FACE OFF IN ‘DECISIVE’ DEBATE

gabbard trump

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump shakes hands with former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who endorsed Trump, at the National Guard Association of the United States' 146th General Conference, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Gabbard, who's become a favorite of many on the political right, backed Trump last month.

HERE'S WHAT TRUMP ALLIES SAY THE FORMER PRESIDENT SHOULD DO IN HIS DEBATE WITH HARRIS

Joining Kennedy and Gabbard in the spin room at the debate – which is the first and potentially only face-to-face showdown between Harris and Trump before Election Day on Nov 5 – is a squad of high-profile Republicans.

Topping the list is Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio.

Trump and Vance appear in Asheboro, North Carolina

Republican Presidential nominee former President, Donald Trump, left, poses for photos with Republican Vice Presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio before making remarks to a crowd during an event on August 21, 2024 in Asheboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Image)

Also in the spin room for Trump: Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley and co-chair Lara Trump, who is the former president's daughter-in-law.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So will former Trump rivals during the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination turned surrogates: Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Other top surrogates in the spin room will be Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida, and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Reps. Byron Donalds and Matt Gaetz of Florida and Mike Waltz of Texas, and Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota.

News of the Trump spin room surrogates was first reported by Politico.

The Harris campaign had yet to announce their list of spin room surrogates.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

More from Politics