Incumbent GOP Rep. Pete Stauber wins Minnesota Congressional District 8 primary

Incumbent Republican Rep. Pete Stauber of Minnesota defeated his challenger Harry Welter and will face off against the Democratic primary winner in November's election after securing a victory Tuesday night for Minnesota's 8th Congressional District.

Rep. Pete Stauber has served in the House of Representatives since January 2019, and is known for his background in law enforcement and his focus on public safety.

Before entering politics, Stauber worked as a police officer in Duluth, Minnesota. His experience in law enforcement has influenced his legislative priorities, including his advocacy for stronger border security and support for law enforcement agencies. The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 endorsed Stauber last month.

Challenger Harry Welter, originally from Arkansas City, Kansas, now lives in Duluth, Minnesota and works in education. He earned his bachelor's degree in secondary education from Minnesota State University, Mankato in 1973.

Welter became active in politics while serving on the Duluth school board from 1996 to 2004. During his time on the board, he gained national attention when he used a voodoo doll to symbolize trying to resolve conflicts among board members.