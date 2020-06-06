Ilhan Omar’s GOP challenger decries ‘silence’ on Chicago gun violence

A Republican who's challenging U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., in November decried “silence” on a recent spate of deadly gun violence in Chicago amid the media focus on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Within a 48-hour period in Chicago last week there were 82 shootings with 23 deaths,” GOP candidate Lacy Johnson tweeted. “Silence.”

In all, 24 people were killed and 61 others injured in Chicago gun violence last weekend -- in what the Chicago Sun Times described as city's most violent weekend of 2020.

AFTER GEORGE FLOYD DEATH, OMAR WORKING ON LEGISLATION TO INVESTIGATE ALL OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTINGS, USES OF FORCE

More than half the victims were shot last Sunday after a night of violent protests over Floyd’s death, the outlet reported. Chicago police put the Sunday tally at 17.

Johnson’s tweet did not mention Omar specifically, although he has criticized the congresswoman for her response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Floyd’s death May 25 has resulted in protests and even riots across the country, with more taking place Saturday -- although many of the more recent protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful.

Johnson has also spoken out against calls to "defund the police" that have been supported by many on the left, including Omar.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Disbanding the police force entirely is incredibly short sighted & RECKLESS," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, Omar called for disbanding the Minneapolis Police Department.