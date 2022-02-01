Expand / Collapse search
Democrats
Published

Ilhan Omar will seek re-election in 2022, campaign announces

Omar most recently won her re-election campaign in 2020, with 64 percent of the vote

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar will seek re-election, her campaign announced Monday, according to a report.

"When I first ran for this office there was one thing I kept coming back to. Something I said to myself and to the voters over and over: I believe that a better world is possible. I still believe that," Omar, who represents the 5th Congressional District in Minnesota, said in a statement announcing her re-election, WCCO reported.

'SQUAD,' DEMS MUM ON POLICE FUNDING AS CRIME CONTINUES TO RISE IN MAJOR CITIES

UNITED STATES - JUNE 17: Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., attends a bill enrollment ceremony for the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in the Capitol on Thursday, June 17, 2021. 

UNITED STATES - JUNE 17: Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., attends a bill enrollment ceremony for the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in the Capitol on Thursday, June 17, 2021.  (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Omar became the first Somali-American elected to Congress after she won her initial 2018 bid with 78 percent of the vote, after incumbent Rep. Keith Ellison announced he would not seek re-election. She most recently won her re-election campaign in 2020, with 64 percent of the vote. She has been a controversial figure at times and was criticized in 2019 for suggesting House supporters of Israel have dual allegiances.

Omar is a member of a group of Democratic lawmakers referred to as "The Squad," which also includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.).

Omar has helped pass eight bills and amendments into law through four years of being in office, she posted on Twitter.

