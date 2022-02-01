Ilhan Omar will seek re-election in 2022, campaign announces

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar will seek re-election, her campaign announced Monday, according to a report.

"When I first ran for this office there was one thing I kept coming back to. Something I said to myself and to the voters over and over: I believe that a better world is possible. I still believe that," Omar, who represents the 5th Congressional District in Minnesota, said in a statement announcing her re-election, WCCO reported.

Omar became the first Somali-American elected to Congress after she won her initial 2018 bid with 78 percent of the vote, after incumbent Rep. Keith Ellison announced he would not seek re-election. She most recently won her re-election campaign in 2020, with 64 percent of the vote. She has been a controversial figure at times and was criticized in 2019 for suggesting House supporters of Israel have dual allegiances.

Omar is a member of a group of Democratic lawmakers referred to as "The Squad," which also includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.).

