ICE reviewing anti-Ilhan Omar social media post shared and liked by 2 agents

A social media post insinuating Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Mich., was a terrorist threat was recently shared and liked by two Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) investigators, according to reports this week.

The post described the Muslim-American lawmaker as a “Trojan horse” who came to the U.S. because of a “refugee outbreak” during the Obama administration, ABC News reported Thursday.

The post included a misleading video clip that purported to show Omar admitting to taking “terrorism classes,” according to the report.

ILHAN OMAR CLAIMS HER OBAMA COMMENTS WERE DISTORTED, THEN POSTS AUDIO CONFIRMING CONTROVERSIAL REMARKS

A senior Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent, Leslie Derewonko, shared the post on his LinkedIn page, the news network reported. “And this is what represents America,” Derewonko said in a caption accompanying the post, according to ABC.

Jerry Templet, deputy special agent in charge of HSI’s San Francisco office, liked the post, it was reported.

HSI is ICE’s investigative branch.

Derewonko has also used LinkedIn to comment on posts expressing anti-immigrant views, BuzzFeed News reported Thursday.

ILHAN OMAR SEEKS TO CLARIFY CALL FOR 'NOT 1 DOLLAR FOR DHS'

“It is alarming that a public official charged with executing our immigration policies endorses such toxic views of refugees, Muslims, and an elected official,” Dalia Mogahed, the director of research at the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding, told BuzzFeed.

The news outlet reported that Derewonko removed the ICE affiliation from his LinkIn profile and that Templet appears to have deleted his LinkedIn profile.

ICE representatives told BuzzFeed and ABC News that the agency was conducting a review to determine if the content violated departmental policies.

Omar's recent remarks criticizing Israel prompted critics to deem her an anti-Semite. Those comments also spurred a vote in the House this week condemning "anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism and other forms of bigotry."