Illegal Immigrants

Illegal immigrant accused of offering $10K bounties to kill ICE agents on TikTok arrested with loaded gun: DHS

Eduardo Aguilar was allegedly carrying loaded handgun when arrested in Dallas

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Cartels enlist gangs, extremists for bounties on top ICE officials Video

Cartels enlist gangs, extremists for bounties on top ICE officials

Fox News' Mike Tobin reports on rising threats against ICE agents from Broadview, Illinois. El Centro Sector Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino also joins ‘The Faulkner Focus’ to discuss the growing threat against immigration officials.

FIRST ON FOX: A 23-year-old illegal immigrant accused of offering $10,000 on TikTok to kill ICE agents was arrested Tuesday in Texas, where, Fox News Digital has learned, he was allegedly carrying a loaded handgun.

Eduardo Aguilar, who was living in Dallas, is charged with transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce a communication containing a threat, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Aguilar allegedly posted a TikTok in Spanish on Oct. 9, calling for "10 dudes in Dallas with determination who aren’t afraid to [two skull emojis]," and offered "10K for each ICE agent."  

Eduardo Aguilar

Eduardo Aguilar was arrested in Dallas with a loaded handgun after allegedly posting the threat in Spanish. (DHS)

MEXICAN GANGS OFFERING UP TO $50K BOUNTIES FOR ICE AGENT ASSASSINATIONS IN US, DHS SAYS

The emojis are known to represent the word, "die," according to officials.

At the time of his arrest, officials said Aguilar had a loaded 9mm handgun in his vehicle, a felony in the U.S.

DHS officials said Aguilar entered the country illegally in 2018, as an unaccompanied minor. 

On Feb. 8, 2019, an immigration judge issued him a final order of removal. 

A screengrab of the TikTok video showed two skull emojis, known to represent death.

A screengrab of the TikTok video showed two skull emojis, known to represent death. (DHS)

ILLEGAL ALIEN WHO SENT 'VULGAR, RACIST' BOMB THREAT TO FEMALE MEMBER OF CONGRESS ARRESTED BY ICE

His criminal history in the U.S. includes charges of violating liquor laws, according to DHS.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the shocking social media threat could have cost American lives.

"Thanks to the quick work of law enforcement, this illegal alien who was offering $10,000 cash bounties for the murder of ICE law enforcement is in custody and facing federal charges," McLaughlin said. "We are thankful this illegal alien who had a firearm in his possession was arrested before he could kill one of our law enforcement officers."

Dallas, Texas skyline

Federal authorities made the arrest in Dallas, according to DHS. (Matt Nager/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS AFTER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SCREAMS DURING VIRAL DC ARREST: 'WHAT I VOTED FOR'

She noted agents are facing ambushes, terrorist attacks and death threats, "all because they dare to enforce the laws passed by Congress."

"We will not back down from these threats, and every criminal, terrorist, and illegal alien will face American justice," McLaughlin said.

Aguilar made his initial appearance Wednesday in front of a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Dallas, who ordered that he remain detained in federal custody, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of five years in federal prison.

TikTok did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
