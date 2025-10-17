Illegal immigrant accused of offering $10K bounties to kill ICE agents on TikTok arrested with loaded gun: DHS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A 23-year-old illegal immigrant accused of offering $10,000 on TikTok to kill ICE agents was arrested Tuesday in Texas, where, Fox News Digital has learned, he was allegedly carrying a loaded handgun.

Eduardo Aguilar, who was living in Dallas, is charged with transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce a communication containing a threat, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Aguilar allegedly posted a TikTok in Spanish on Oct. 9, calling for "10 dudes in Dallas with determination who aren’t afraid to [two skull emojis]," and offered "10K for each ICE agent."

The emojis are known to represent the word, "die," according to officials.

At the time of his arrest, officials said Aguilar had a loaded 9mm handgun in his vehicle, a felony in the U.S.

DHS officials said Aguilar entered the country illegally in 2018, as an unaccompanied minor.

On Feb. 8, 2019, an immigration judge issued him a final order of removal.

His criminal history in the U.S. includes charges of violating liquor laws, according to DHS.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the shocking social media threat could have cost American lives.

"Thanks to the quick work of law enforcement, this illegal alien who was offering $10,000 cash bounties for the murder of ICE law enforcement is in custody and facing federal charges," McLaughlin said. "We are thankful this illegal alien who had a firearm in his possession was arrested before he could kill one of our law enforcement officers."

She noted agents are facing ambushes, terrorist attacks and death threats, "all because they dare to enforce the laws passed by Congress."

"We will not back down from these threats, and every criminal, terrorist, and illegal alien will face American justice," McLaughlin said.

Aguilar made his initial appearance Wednesday in front of a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Dallas, who ordered that he remain detained in federal custody, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of five years in federal prison.

TikTok did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.