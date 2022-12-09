Hunter Biden seen at ritzy NYC art gallery selling his paintings for up to $200k, despite ethics concerns

First son Hunter Biden was spotted Friday at his SoHo art exhibition where his pieces are carrying a hefty price tag despite him facing a congressional ethics probe.

The younger Biden, who recently launched his art career, is selling his art with prices going into the six-figures at his exhibition at the Georges Bergès Art Gallery in the Big Apple.

The gallery told Fox News Digital that the prices at the public exhibition go between $65,000 and $200,000, depending on the piece and the exhibition.

Biden was seen viewing art with his family at the New York City gallery. Hunter's exhibition debuted last year in the SoHo neighborhood gallery.

The president's son is facing down a GOP congressional ethics probe into his international business dealings. The investigation is expected to heat up once Republicans take control of the House in early 2023.

After it became clear that the GOP won the House majority following the midterm election last month, Republican lawmakers led by Oversight and Reform Committee ranking member James Comer, R-Ky., announced that they would prioritize their investigation into the president's son.

"The American people deserve transparency and accountability about the Biden family’s influence peddling," Comer said during a press conference on Nov. 17. "With the new Republican majority, Oversight Committee Republicans will continue pressing for answers to inform legislative solutions to prevent this abuse of power."

Committee Republicans also released an accompanying interim report detailing President Biden's connection to his son's business dealings and activity abroad. The report highlighted the possibility that the Biden family may be "susceptible to influence, blackmail or extortion by foreign entities."

The first son's artwork has been decried as overpriced by art experts, who have indicated that buyers will be paying for the Biden last name rather than the art itself.

Former President Obama's ethics chief Walter Shaub ripped into the first son's art venture last year during an appearance on Law & Crime’s "Objections" podcast.

"There is simply no way an artist who has never even juried into a community center art fair is going to suddenly show up in New York selling art for half a million a pop," Shaub said. "Let's talk about the magnitude of this. . . . That’s $6.5 million going to the president’s son for being the president’s son, not for being an artist, and I just think that’s absolutely appalling."

While Shaub called Hunter Biden a "sympathetic character," he said that "some of his problems are of his own making," specifically pointing to his repeated attempts of building his career around "being Joe Biden’s son."

"If he were a patriot — if he cared about this country — he would not want to tarnish his father’s reputation that way. Now, we can’t fault him for not being a patriot. We can’t fault him for not caring enough about his father’s legacy to avoid this," Shaub continued. "That’s a personal failing, and he doesn’t technically owe us anything, because he’s a citizen and not a government official, but then the White House crossed the line, and they got involved in this deal, and the art seller was theoretically always planning to keep the names secret, but the White House intervened to ask him to keep the names secret."

He later expressed his disgust about the White House "getting involved" with the art sale agreement, saying that it's the "public's problem" now.

The art industry is also rife with money laundering and fraud, and with the buyers remaining confidential, it is possible some buyers may be trying to curry favor with the first family.

Biden’s pieces from his first foray into the art world are worth more, off the bat, than a piece by Jean-Michel Basquiat that sold for $20,900 in 1984 – $60,236.09 in today’s dollars after adjusting for inflation.

