Hunter Biden lost business after revelation of affair with brother's widow Hallie

Hunter Biden lost clients after it was revealed he was sleeping with his brother Beau Biden's widow, Hallie Biden, starting in 2016, he said in an interview Sunday.

"You said you lost clients over this. You lost business over this? You had to step down from the World Food Program?" "CBS Sunday Morning" journalist Tracy Smith asked Hunter Biden.

Biden was on the board of World Food Program USA from 2011 to 2017, according to PolitiFact.

"Yeah. I made a lot of decisions that I probably shouldn't have made," the son of President Biden said. "There was a lot more compassion and understanding from the people that knew me. But it was a horrible time, too."

The younger Biden said he understood why other people would be "confused" by the affair.

"I think people were confused by it. I understand that. I really do," he said. "To me, it is not something that is difficult to explain because it came out of a real overwhelming grief that we both shared. And we were together and trying to do the right thing. And that grief turned into a hope for a love that maybe could replace what we lost. And it didn't work."

Biden details the affair in his forthcoming memoir "Beautiful Things."

"It was an affair built on need, hope, frailty, and doom," he wrote according to a copy of the book obtained by Fox News.

After the funeral of his brother Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015, Hunter said he began spending a lot of time at the home of Hallie Biden to help with the kids in Beau’s absence. He said he slept most nights on a Murphy bed in the den and took the kids to school in the morning.

But it wasn’t until Hunter finished a stint at Grace Grove rehab center in Sedona, Arizona that he and Hallie began a relationship, according to Hunter.

"Feeling physically and mentally purged, I phoned Hallie and asked if she would come to Arizona to pick me up. I wanted her to accompany me on the trip back," Hunter wrote in "Beautiful Things." "I didn’t trust myself to make it home without backsliding -- without taking a detour into the pit I fell into on my way there."

"She flew out the next day. I was at my lowest, she was at her neediest, and we clung to each other with abandon. We talked at length about how much we had come to rely on each other, how our health and well-being seemed dependent on the love we’d grown to share," he said.

