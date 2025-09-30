Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Housing

HUD accuses the 'Radical Left' of driving government shutdown, vows to ‘support our most vulnerable’

HUD spokesperson says to Fox News Digital 'Far Left is barreling our country toward a shut down' while pledging to maintain services

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
close
‘No talks planned’ as government heads to shutdown Video

‘No talks planned’ as government heads to shutdown

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on what to expect from imminent government shutdown on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) accused congressional Democrats on Tuesday of forcing a government shutdown, warning that the "Radical Left" is putting vulnerable families at risk while pledging to keep critical housing services operating.

"The Far Left is barreling our country toward a shutdown, which will hurt all Americans," a HUD spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

"At HUD, we are working to keep critical services online and support our most vulnerable. Why is the media more focused on a banner than reporting on the impact of a shutdown on the American people?"

HUD is currently chaired by Sec. Scott Turner, a former NFL player and member of the Texas legislature.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS' GOVERNMENT FUNDING PROPOSAL GOES DOWN IN FLAMES WITH SHUTDOWN DEADLINE IN HOURS

Screenshot of HUD website banner

In this screenshot of a banner posted to the HUD website on Tuesday, the 'Radical Left' is blamed for the upcoming government shutdown. (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development)

In a memorandum circulated to all federal agencies late Tuesday, Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell Vought confirmed that government funding expires at 11:59 p.m., and instructed departments to execute their plans for an orderly shutdown.

"President Trump supports passage of H.R. 5371, but it is now clear that Democrats will prevent passage of this clean CR prior to 11:59 p.m. tonight and force a government shutdown," Vought wrote. 

The OMB director said Democrats were blocking the House-passed measure over "insane policy demands" including $1 trillion in new spending, and warned that the length of the shutdown is "difficult to predict." 

Employees were told to report for duty to begin shutdown activities until a new appropriations bill is signed into law.

SHUTDOWN EXPLAINED: WHO WORKS, WHO DOESN'T AND HOW MUCH IT COSTS

Scott Turner

Scott Turner appears before the Senate ahead of his confirmation vote to serve as HUD secretary.  (Getty Images)

HUD’s official website displayed a pop-up message on Tuesday stating, "The Radical Left are going to shut down the government and inflict massive pain on the American people unless they get their $1.5 trillion wish list of demands. The Trump administration wants to keep the government open for the American people." 

Reuters also reported on the banner earlier in the day, which prompted pushback from Democrats.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, said, "We should not be putting political messages on government webpages. I have never seen that kind of message. I don’t think that would be acceptable with any other prior administration." 

Jeffries and Schumer at the White House

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., right, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., walk speak to members of the media outside the West Wing at the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said, "Unfortunately, it’s become normal under the Trump administration, but it’s a radical departure from American history, and it is the use of public taxpayer funds for overtly political and polemical reasons."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At midnight, parts of the federal government will shutter as Democrats rejected the Republican-backed seven-week continuing resolution (CR) that passed the House of Representatives on Sept. 19. 

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue