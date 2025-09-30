HUD accuses the 'Radical Left' of driving government shutdown, vows to ‘support our most vulnerable’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) accused congressional Democrats on Tuesday of forcing a government shutdown, warning that the "Radical Left" is putting vulnerable families at risk while pledging to keep critical housing services operating.

"The Far Left is barreling our country toward a shutdown, which will hurt all Americans," a HUD spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"At HUD, we are working to keep critical services online and support our most vulnerable. Why is the media more focused on a banner than reporting on the impact of a shutdown on the American people?"

HUD is currently chaired by Sec. Scott Turner, a former NFL player and member of the Texas legislature.

In a memorandum circulated to all federal agencies late Tuesday, Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell Vought confirmed that government funding expires at 11:59 p.m., and instructed departments to execute their plans for an orderly shutdown.

"President Trump supports passage of H.R. 5371, but it is now clear that Democrats will prevent passage of this clean CR prior to 11:59 p.m. tonight and force a government shutdown," Vought wrote.

The OMB director said Democrats were blocking the House-passed measure over "insane policy demands" including $1 trillion in new spending, and warned that the length of the shutdown is "difficult to predict."

Employees were told to report for duty to begin shutdown activities until a new appropriations bill is signed into law.

HUD’s official website displayed a pop-up message on Tuesday stating, "The Radical Left are going to shut down the government and inflict massive pain on the American people unless they get their $1.5 trillion wish list of demands. The Trump administration wants to keep the government open for the American people."

Reuters also reported on the banner earlier in the day, which prompted pushback from Democrats.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, said, "We should not be putting political messages on government webpages. I have never seen that kind of message. I don’t think that would be acceptable with any other prior administration."

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said, "Unfortunately, it’s become normal under the Trump administration, but it’s a radical departure from American history, and it is the use of public taxpayer funds for overtly political and polemical reasons."

At midnight, parts of the federal government will shutter as Democrats rejected the Republican-backed seven-week continuing resolution (CR) that passed the House of Representatives on Sept. 19.