How to find your sample ballot for Election Day 2025 with races across states and cities nationwide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While 2025 is considered an "off-year election," without the high-profile presidential showdown of last year or the competitive midterm elections that could shift the congressional balance of power next year, there are more than a dozen local races across the country this year.

Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Whether voting early or in-person on Election Day, it's important to review your ballot before you head to the polls to research candidates and make an informed decision.

Here's how to find your sample ballot ahead of Election Day 2025.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ELECTION DAY 2025: CRITICAL ELECTIONS, BALLOT MEASURES AND MORE

Virginia

This year, Virginians will vote for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, Virginia House of Delegates and local offices.

The Virginia Department of Elections has an easy, one-stop shop to look up your polling site and what's on your ballot.

Start by entering your full address and zip code to see the specific ballot information for your precinct.

For more information, visit the Virginia Department of Elections' official website.

HERE'S WHEN 2025 ELECTION DAY EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING COMES TO A CLOSE ACROSS THE US

New Jersey

In New Jersey, voters will cast their ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, state senate and general assembly.

The Department of State, Division of Elections, has created a 2025 Election Information guide, including links to the official candidate lists.

Jersey City voters will also select a new mayor. For sample ballots, visit your local county clerk's website.

California

California is hosting a special election on Nov. 4, where voters will decide whether to allow the state legislature to redraw congressional districts.

Los Angeles County has provided an online interactive sample ballot for the special election.

Pennsylvania

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's website has information about voting and sample ballots for this year's local Supreme Court race.

Visit your individual county for a sample ballot.

FIRST TIME VOTING? HERE IS THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO BALLOT BOXES, CRITICAL ISSUES ON ELECTION DAY

Texas

Texas' 18th Congressional District is holding a special election on Nov. 4.

Texas is also hosting a special election on constitutional amendments and for a local state Senate race.

Visit the Texas Secretary of State's website for more information.

New York City

To access a sample ballot in New York City, simply enter your address into this form.

New York City voters will choose a new mayor on Nov. 4.

New Yorkers will also vote on citywide public advocates, city comptroller, district attorney, borough presidents and several amendment proposals, among others.

Miami

Click here to view Miami's sample ballot from the City of Miami's website.

Voters will select a new mayor and commissioners.

Cincinnati

In Ohio, Cincinnati voters will elect a new mayor on Nov. 4.

To view your sample ballot, visit the Hamilton County Board of Elections website.

Ohio's Secretary of State's office also provides an interactive map to access sample ballots by county.

Detroit

In Michigan, Detroit voters will also vote for a new mayor, city council members and police commissioners this Election Day.

To access your sample ballot, visit Michigan's Voter Information Center on the Department of State's website, and enter your county, jurisdiction and precinct.

Minneapolis

Voters in Minneapolis will also cast their ballot for mayor this Election Day.

Visit the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, and type in your address to access your sample ballot.

Seattle

Seattle voters will also vote for mayor on Nov. 4, while Washington state voters will vote on measures, local city council members and executives, legislative and judicial candidates.

For access to your Seattle sample ballot, visit this King County website, or go to the Washington Secretary of State voters' guide.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Don't see your state, city or county on the list? When in doubt, check your official election office's website.