Donald Trump
House Ways and Means Committee Democrats obtain Trump tax returns after Supreme Court order

Supreme Court ordered handover of Trump's federal tax records to committee last week

Brooke Singman
Brooke Singman
Democratic strategist Laura Fink and Reason senior editor Robby Soave join "MediaBuzz" to discuss the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling for former President Trump to turn over his tax returns.

The House Ways and Means Committee has received six years of former President Donald Trump’s federal tax returns after years of Democrat efforts to obtain them, the Treasury Department confirmed Wednesday. 

"Treasury has complied with last week’s court decision," a Treasury spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court last week ordered the handover of Trump’s tax returns to the committee, which has been seeking the records since 2019.

SUPREME COURT ORDERS TRUMP'S TAX RETURNS TO BE TURNED OVER TO HOUSE DEMOCRATS

Former President Donald Trump formally announced that he is running for president in 2024 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 15, 2022.

Former President Donald Trump formally announced that he is running for president in 2024 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 15, 2022. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Last month, Chief Justice John Roberts granted a stay, temporarily blocking the former president from having to turn over his tax records to Democrats on the committee.

Trump, who announced his 2024 presidential campaign earlier this month, had asked the Supreme Court to block the release of his tax records.

FILE - Supreme Court of the United States

FILE - Supreme Court of the United States (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Roberts formally denied the request last week.

BIDEN DOJ SAYS TRUMP'S TAX RETURNS CAN BE TURNED OVER TO CONGRESS

"The application for stay of the mandate presented to The Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is denied," the order stated. "The order heretofore entered by The Chief Justice is vacated."

The Treasury Department had held off on releasing Trump’s tax returns pending the final court action.

The Treasury Department had held off on releasing Trump’s tax returns pending the final court action. (AP)

The Trump administration had refused to turn over six years of tax records, but the Biden Justice Department in 2021 had reversed that position and said that Congress should be able to review the records, a decision Trump and his legal team have appealed – leading to the current legal fight. Lower courts had sided with the House committee.

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

