Supreme Court orders Trump's tax returns to be turned over to House Democrats

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the handover of former President Trump’s tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee.

Last month, Chief Justice John Roberts granted a stay, temporarily blocking the former president from having to turn over his tax records to Democrats on the committee.

Trump and his legal team had filed asking the Supreme Court to block the release of his tax records.

But on Tuesday, Roberts formally denied the request.

"The application for stay of the mandate presented to The Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is denied," the order states. "The order heretofore entered by The Chief Justice is vacated."

The House Ways and Means Committee first requested six years of Trump's tax returns in 2019.

Trump's tax records are currently in the hands of the Treasury Department, which had held off releasing them pending final court action.

The Trump administration had refused to turn over six years of tax records, but the Biden Justice Department, in 2021, had reversed that position, saying Congress should be able to review the records, a decision Trump and his legal team have appealed – leading to the current legal fight. Lower courts had sided with the House committee.

At this point, it is unclear when the tax records would be turned over, or what the Democrat-controlled panel will do with them, now that Republicans are poised to take over the House majority.

Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign last week.