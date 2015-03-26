House Votes to Reaffirm 'In God We Trust' as Official U.S. Motto

The American public can rest assured that "In God We Trust" is in fact the official motto of the United States.

The Republican-led House approved a resolution Tuesday night to reaffirm the slogan as the country's motto and encourage the public display of it in all public buildings, public schools and other government institutions.

The resolution, introduced by Rep. Randy Forbes, R-Va., was considered under an expedited floor procedure and passed in a 396-9 vote, gaining the two-thirds required for passage.

Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., said he was one of nine lawmakers to vote against the resolution because the nation faces bigger problems, such as the economy, failing public schools and poverty.

"Instead of facing these challenges and creating jobs to help American people make sure they have a roof over their head and food on their table, we are debating whether or not to affirm and proliferate a motto that was adopted in 1956 and is under no threat of attack," he said.

"In addition to diverting attention away from substantive issues, the resolution is unconstitutional," he said.

The phrase "In God We Trust" first gained that title in 1956, but House Republicans contended that actions by "unelected bureaucrats" have undermined the slogan's standing.

