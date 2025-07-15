House unanimously votes to memorialize Texas girl allegedly slain by illegal immigrants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House of Representatives unanimously voted to memorialize a Texas girl who was slain last year.

Two illegal immigrants were charged with her killing.

The bill renames the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge in Texas as the "Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge" in honor of the late 12-year-old. The vote was 372 – 0, with 59 lawmakers not voting.

It's not uncommon for members of Congress to miss uncontroversial votes if they have other matters at hand. In this case, the bill to remember Nungaray was virtually guaranteed to overwhelmingly pass.

The bill was originally led in the Senate earlier this year by Texas Republican Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.

A ceremony to rename the preserve was initially held in April, but the legislation's Monday evening passage makes it permanent.

Now, it's expected to go to President Donald Trump, whose signature on the legislation will make the renaming official.

Nungaray was sexually assaulted and killed in North Houston, Texas, in June 2024, and found with her hands and ankles bound in a bayou. Venezuelan nationals Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, and Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, are charged with her murder.

At the time, her killing put a spotlight on the worsening border crisis in the U.S., which Republicans blamed on the former Biden administration's lax border enforcement.

Nungaray's case was one of multiple high-profile killings involving accused illegal immigrants last year.