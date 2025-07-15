Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

House Of Representatives

House unanimously votes to memorialize Texas girl allegedly slain by illegal immigrants

12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was killed in June of last year

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
close
Texas wildlife refuge renamed in honor of Jocelyn Nungaray Video

Texas wildlife refuge renamed in honor of Jocelyn Nungaray

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum speaks at a ceremony renaming a Texas wildlife refuge for Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old Houston girl who was killed in June 2024 by two alleged illegal immigrants affiliated with Tren de Aragua.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House of Representatives unanimously voted to memorialize a Texas girl who was slain last year. 

Two illegal immigrants were charged with her killing.

The bill renames the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge in Texas as the "Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge" in honor of the late 12-year-old. The vote was 372 – 0, with 59 lawmakers not voting. 

COMER DISMISSES BIDEN DOCTOR'S BID FOR PAUSE IN COVER-UP PROBE: 'THROWING OUT EVERY EXCUSE'

Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge

The Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge in Texas is being formally renamed as the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge in honor of the Houston girl killed last year, allegedly by two illegal immigrants. (KRIV)

It's not uncommon for members of Congress to miss uncontroversial votes if they have other matters at hand. In this case, the bill to remember Nungaray was virtually guaranteed to overwhelmingly pass.

The bill was originally led in the Senate earlier this year by Texas Republican Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.

A ceremony to rename the preserve was initially held in April, but the legislation's Monday evening passage makes it permanent.

148 DEMOCRATS BACK NONCITIZEN VOTING IN DC AS GOP RAISES ALARM ABOUT FOREIGN AGENTS

Donald Trump speaking

The bill now heads to President Donald Trump's desk. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Now, it's expected to go to President Donald Trump, whose signature on the legislation will make the renaming official.

Nungaray was sexually assaulted and killed in North Houston, Texas, in June 2024, and found with her hands and ankles bound in a bayou. Venezuelan nationals Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, and Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, are charged with her murder.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas is seen in the US Capitol

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, introduced the bill. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time, her killing put a spotlight on the worsening border crisis in the U.S., which Republicans blamed on the former Biden administration's lax border enforcement. 

Nungaray's case was one of multiple high-profile killings involving accused illegal immigrants last year.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics