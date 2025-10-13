Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Chip Roy and other Republicans push bill to block and deport Sharia law-adherent aliens: 'Existential threat'

'Europe should be a wakeup call to America, showing what the spread of Sharia law looks like - the erosion of the West,' Roy warned

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Trump says London wants 'Sharia law,' slams 'terrible' mayor during UN speech Video

Trump says London wants 'Sharia law,' slams 'terrible' mayor during UN speech

President Donald Trump slammed London Mayor Sadiq Khan during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 23, 2025.

GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas and several other House Republicans are pushing a bill to prohibit Sharia-law-adherent aliens from entering the U.S. and remove any such individuals who are present within the country.

"America is facing an existential threat - the spread of Sharia Law. From Texas to every state in the union, instances of Sharia Law adherents have threatened the American way of life, seeking to replace our legal system and Constitution with an incompatible ideology that diminishes the rights of women, children, and individuals of different faiths," Roy said, according to a press release.

"Europe should be a wakeup call to America, showing what the spread of Sharia law looks like - the erosion of the West. America’s immigration system must be fortified to counter the importation of Sharia adherents – the preservation of our constitutional republic and its people depend on it," he asserted.

TRUMP ACCUSES LONDON OF WANTING ‘SHARIA LAW' IN UN SPEECH, MAYOR HITS BACK

Rep. Chip Roy

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, sits next to Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., as they listen during a House Rules Committee meeting on the One Big Beautiful Bill Act at the U.S. Capitol on May 21, 2025. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Roy is currently running for Lone Star State attorney general.

"The Secretary of State, Secretary of Homeland Security, and Attorney General, as applicable, shall deny any immigration benefit, visa, immigration relief, or admission to the United States to any alien who adheres to Sharia law," the text of the measure declares. "Any alien in the United States found to be an adherent of Sharia law by the Secretary of State, Secretary of Homeland Security, or Attorney General shall have any immigration benefit, immigration relief, or visa revoked, be considered inadmissible or deportable, and shall be removed from the United States."

REPUBLICAN LABELS MAMDANI AS ‘LITTLE MORE THAN A MUSLIM TERRORIST,’ ADVOCATES YANKING CITIZENSHIP, DEPORTATION

Rep. Randy Fine

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Any alien who provides false statements under 18 U.S.C. § 1001 to the Secretary of State, Secretary of Homeland Security, Attorney General, or any Federal agency, or in any matter within the jurisdiction of the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of the Government of the United States, about the alien’s adherence to Sharia Law shall have the alien’s immigration benefit, immigration relief, or visa revoked, be considered inadmissible or deportable, and shall be removed from the United States," the proposal declares.

Original cosponsors of the legislation include Republican Reps. Randy Fine of Florida, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, and Keith Self of Texas. 

PATRICIA HEATON WARNS AMERICA COULD FACE ‘ANOTHER 9/11’ IF NATION IGNORES RISING ANTISEMITISM, RADICAL ISLAM

U.S. Capitol dome

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025.  (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

GOP Reps. Barry Moore of Alabama, Mary Miller of Illinois, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Sheri Biggs of South Carolina, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma and Andrew Clyde of Georgia have joined as cosponsors, according to congress.gov.

