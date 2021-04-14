House Republicans display Kamala Harris milk carton at news conference: ‘Missing at the border’

House Republicans slammed Vice President Kamala Harris' failure to visit the southern border since being tapped to play a key role in the migrant crisis, putting her face on a milk carton to demonstrate that she has been missing.

House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., stressed the need for Harris to go to the border to observe for herself the consequences of the Biden administration's policies, such as the overcrowding of unaccompanied migrant children in federal facilities.

HARRIS, BIDEN SCHEDULES PLACE LITTLE EMPHASIS ON IMMIGRATION DESPITE BORDER CRISIS

"If she’s the vice president of the United States and the president put her in charge of this, Vice President Harris needs to go down to the border and see this for herself," Scalise said during a Wednesday news conference. "Because maybe she would then encourage President Biden to reverse his policies that have failed."

HARRIS TO TRAVEL TO GUATEMALA AND MEXICO AMID CRITICISM OVER BORDER CRISIS

The current conditions include having more than 1,300 children at the Freeman Coliseum in Texas, which Gov. Greg Abbott called on Biden to shut down after the Department of Health and Human Services and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services received complaints of child abuse taking place there. Abbott said this included allegations of sexual assault, a failure to separate children infected with COVID-19 from others, children not eating, and an insufficient number of staffers.

Harris announced Wednesday that she will visit Mexico and Guatemala. The vice president was asked Wednesday by reporters at a Northern Triangle security roundtable about whether she would visit the border itself and she did not answer. She told the press pool that her job is to focus on the root causes of the migration problem.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.