POLITICS
Published

House Republicans invite Hunter Biden to testify on cobalt mining, his 'expertise' on EV batteries

The committee hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Hunter’s relationship with China could leave Joe Biden vulnerable Video

Hunter’s relationship with China could leave Joe Biden vulnerable

Hudson Institute Chinese strategy director Dr. Michael Pillsbury discusses how Hunter Biden’s correspondence with China could leave President Biden at risk on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

House Republicans have called on Hunter Biden to testify before Congress later this week, according to a letter from a senior House Republican.

"House Committee on Oversight and Reform Republicans request the attendance and testimony of Hunter Biden," Ranking Member James Comer said in a letter to House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney.

HUNTER BIDEN'S FOREIGN BUSINESS DEALINGS: 4 COUNTRIES WITH FINANCIAL LINKS TO PRESIDENT'S SON

The committee hearing, titled "It’s Electric: Developing the Postal Service Fleet of the Future," is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5.

Comer went on to cite Biden’s supposed expertise in cobalt mining, which secured him a negotiating position with Chinese officials, he suggested.

China's national flag is seen in front of cranes on a construction site at a commercial district in Beijing, China, January 26, 2016. 

China's national flag is seen in front of cranes on a construction site at a commercial district in Beijing, China, January 26, 2016.  (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon - RTX240F5)

"Mr. Biden is well positioned to inform the Committee about issues pertaining to African cobalt mines — a metal which is essential in the manufacturing of electric vehicles," Comer said in the letter.

HUNTER BIDEN'S TIES TO CHINESE BUSINESSMAN 'SUPERCHAIRMAN' SHOULD DRAW SCRUTINY: PETER SCHWEIZER

The Ranking Member also sent the letter to an attorney representing Biden amid an ongoing FBI investigation. 

Hunter Biden was "part-owner of a venture involved in the $3.8 billion purchase by a Chinese conglomerate of one of the world’s largest cobalt deposits," the New York Times reported in November 2021.

In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, addresses the virtual convention on August 20, 2020.  The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.  

In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, addresses the virtual convention on August 20, 2020.  The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.   (Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)

Biden, with two American partners, joined Chinese officials in 2013 to start a private equity firm that helped finance cobalt mining operations for Chinese-controlled companies. Biden, with the American partners, controlled 30 percent of the firm, according to the report.

The mining deals included a $2.65 billion acquisition of a cobalt mine, that Chinese company China Molybdenum purchased from the American company Freeport-McMoRan, the New York Times reported.

US President Joe Biden meets with China's President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 15, 2021. 

US President Joe Biden meets with China's President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 15, 2021.  (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"It is unclear how the firm was chosen by China Molybdenum," the report added, noting China has denied intentionally working with Biden. 

