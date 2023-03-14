House Republicans call for DOJ to investigate Red Cross guides given to US-bound migrants

FIRST ON FOX: Two House Republicans are calling for the Department of Justice to investigate reports that the Red Cross is providing packets, including maps and other resources, to migrants looking to cross into the U.S. via the southern border.

"Like many Americans, we were shocked but not surprised by recent news reports that the American Red Cross is producing what appear to be ‘how to’ manuals for migrants seeking to illegally enter the United States," Reps. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., and Lance Gooden, R-Texas, say in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"These instructional packets reportedly include a ‘list of resources’ that incorporate maps showing migrants where they can most easily cross, as well as other ‘tips,’ such as how to ‘safely jump on trains.’ If true, this appears to be a clear violation of the law," they say.

The lawmakers were writing after the Daily Caller reported last week on the packets, which the outlet said showed resources, including maps, clinics and shelters in Mexico and Central America. The packets included maps with defined lines leading to U.S. border cities and a "self-care" guide that includes tips on how to safely jump on cargo trains and obtain contraceptives.

"Traveling seated (on trains) is the most recommended. Be careful on your trip, there are branches, electric cables, tunnels that can hit you. Accommodate yourself where you have supporting points," the documents say, according to the outlet.

The lawmakers suggested the guides could be in violation of federal law that makes it a crime to encourage, aid or abet migrants seeking to enter the U.S. illegally.

"Given that the distribution of these guides would seem to do exactly that, we hope the Justice Department will initiate an investigation into this matter to determine whether the American Red Cross has broken federal statute," they say.

In a statement, the American Red Cross said that across the world, "people make the difficult decision to leave their homes and their countries in pursuit of a safer place to live and hope for a better future. Families migrate for different reasons, such as conflict, violence, natural disasters or other reasons."

"The International Committee of the Red Cross and the American Red Cross, as a part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, neither prevents nor encourages migration," the organization said. "We aim to help prevent and mitigate the humanitarian consequences that migration can bring – including separation and loss of family contacts, disappearances, serious medical issues and even death.

It said that its approach is "strictly humanitarian."

"We provide information about ways to reduce risk and where to find lifesaving assistance in Mexico and Central America. It is essential to prevent the loss of lives and to promote a humanitarian approach. Addressing the needs of this vulnerable population is a shared responsibility, of the authorities in the countries of origin, transit and destination, and of the international community," the statement said.

The lawmakers note that it is not the first such instance of concern from Republicans about the potential encouraging of illegal migration by NGOs.

In December Reps. Tiffany and Gooden, along with other lawmakers, wrote to three NGOs expressing concern about "the growing role [NGOs] play in fueling the drastic increase in illegal aliens crossing the southern border."

They promised to investigate what they believe may be misuse of taxpayer funds and violations of federal law in aiding migrants coming to the border – and requested those groups preserve documents related to reimbursement requests from the federal government.

In the letter on Monday, the lawmakers say they are "deeply concerned about the Biden administration’s dangerous practice of selectively enforcing immigration laws."

"This not only perpetuates a corrosive, two-tiered system of justice that has encouraged a tidal wave of migrants to violate our laws with impunity, it has also contributed to an unprecedented crisis at our southern border, leading to record numbers of both illegal crossings and suspected terrorist encounters," they say.