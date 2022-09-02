Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

House Republicans ask FBI, DOJ leaders to testify on Trump Mar-a-Lago raid

McCarthy says DOJ 'proceeding in a manner that is eroding public trust and confidence' regarding Mar-a-Lago raid

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asked Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray to testify before the House Judiciary Committee about the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

McCarthy also asked Garland to hand over documents related to the Mar-a-Lago raid to Republicans.

"In these extraordinary circumstances, the DOJ is proceeding in a manner that is eroding public trust and confidence," McCarthy wrote to Garland. 

COULD THE FBI USE DOCUMENTS SEIZED AT MAR-A-LAGO RELATED TO OTHER TRUMP-LINKED PROBES?

Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida.

Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida. (Reuters)

The Justice Department on Friday filed a more detailed list of documents taken in its raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, including dozens of classified documents and folders with classified markings. 

Also included was a wide assortment of other items, including over 1,000 documents that did not have classified markings, several "Article of Clothing/Gift Item" entries and hundreds of printed news articles. 

The list was released per an order from Florida federal judge Aileen M. Cannon, as she weighs whether to appoint a "special master" to check the documents for potential executive privilege.  

Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Arizona.

Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Arizona. (Brandon Bell)

FBI SAID IT HAD 'PROBABLE CAUSE' TO BELIEVE ADDITIONAL CLASSIFIED DOCS REMAINED AT MAR-A-LAGO, AFFIDAVIT SAYS

The document concludes, "The American people deserve and demand better, and you can start to remedy these ills by appearing publicly and answering all questions from the congressional committees of jurisdiction as well as the immediate production of all requested materials to Congress."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A photo included in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and redacted in part by the FBI, shows documents seized during the Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

A photo included in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and redacted in part by the FBI, shows documents seized during the Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (Department of Justice via AP)

"This unprecedented nature of the FBI’s search of President Trump’s home and the broad public interest surrounding the raid require more than just a private briefing with the congressional and intelligence committee leadership," McCarthy continued. "The Biden Administration cannot ignore its obligation to submit to public hearings in the House Judiciary Committee, which is charged with broad oversight of the operations and functions of the DOJ and FBI."

Fox News' Bill Mears, David Spunt and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics