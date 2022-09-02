House Republicans ask FBI, DOJ leaders to testify on Trump Mar-a-Lago raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asked Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray to testify before the House Judiciary Committee about the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

McCarthy also asked Garland to hand over documents related to the Mar-a-Lago raid to Republicans.

"In these extraordinary circumstances, the DOJ is proceeding in a manner that is eroding public trust and confidence," McCarthy wrote to Garland.

COULD THE FBI USE DOCUMENTS SEIZED AT MAR-A-LAGO RELATED TO OTHER TRUMP-LINKED PROBES?

The Justice Department on Friday filed a more detailed list of documents taken in its raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, including dozens of classified documents and folders with classified markings.

Also included was a wide assortment of other items, including over 1,000 documents that did not have classified markings, several "Article of Clothing/Gift Item" entries and hundreds of printed news articles.

The list was released per an order from Florida federal judge Aileen M. Cannon, as she weighs whether to appoint a "special master" to check the documents for potential executive privilege.

FBI SAID IT HAD 'PROBABLE CAUSE' TO BELIEVE ADDITIONAL CLASSIFIED DOCS REMAINED AT MAR-A-LAGO, AFFIDAVIT SAYS

The document concludes, "The American people deserve and demand better, and you can start to remedy these ills by appearing publicly and answering all questions from the congressional committees of jurisdiction as well as the immediate production of all requested materials to Congress."

"This unprecedented nature of the FBI’s search of President Trump’s home and the broad public interest surrounding the raid require more than just a private briefing with the congressional and intelligence committee leadership," McCarthy continued. "The Biden Administration cannot ignore its obligation to submit to public hearings in the House Judiciary Committee, which is charged with broad oversight of the operations and functions of the DOJ and FBI."

Fox News' Bill Mears, David Spunt and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.