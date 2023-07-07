Expand / Collapse search
House Republicans open investigation into cocaine found in the White House

Comer wants a staff-level briefing on the illicit discovery by July 14, he said in a letter

By Elizabeth Elkind | Fox News
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is calling on the head of the U.S. Secret Service to give Congress more information about the bag of cocaine found inside the White House in recent days.

He blasted the illicit discovery as a "shameful" moment for the White House in a letter to Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle, demanding a staff-level briefing on the matter by next week. 

"This alarming development requires the Committee to assess White House security practices and determine whose failures led to an evacuation of the building and finding of the illegal substance," Comer wrote, adding that his committee would need "additional information."

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer is pressing for more information on the discovery of cocaine at the White House

