House GOP unveils resolution to condemn Boulder terror attack, call for mass deportation of overstayed visas

FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans are unveiling a new resolution to condemn the Boulder, Colorado, terror attack against a pro-Israel demonstration over the weekend.

The resolution would call for the deportation of people who overstay their visas in the U.S., as was allegedly the case with the attacker.

The legislation is being led by Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., who is Jewish, and Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, chair of the 189-member-strong Republican Study Committee.

A man identified as Mohamed Sabry Soliman allegedly threw Molotov cocktails and used a "makeshift flamethrower" to set peaceful pro-Israel activists on fire Sunday, according to officials. He allegedly yelled, "Free Palestine," while committing the attack.

Officials have since said Soliman was in the U.S. illegally at the time of the attack. The Trump administration said he and his family will now be deported.

"This is not an issue that just affects me as a congressman. It affects me as a father of two Jewish boys who now have to ask themselves if they’re safe in their own country," Fine told Fox News Digital.

"I’m going to lead this resolution, but this is the last thing in Congress I do that is going to be just talking. After this, it’s going to be all action."

Pfluger told Fox News Digital, "The antisemitic terrorist attack in Boulder that targeted 12 innocent Americans, including a Holocaust survivor, could have been prevented if Mohamed Sabry Soliman hadn’t been allowed to illegally overstay his visa by the Biden administration."

The Texas Republican warned of a "pattern" of violence against Jews in the U.S., citing the recent attack as well as the deadly shooting outside a Jewish museum in Washington and the attack on Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's home.

Their bill text noted there was a Holocaust survivor among those who were hurt in the attack.

It also said the attack "comes amidst an alarming rise in antisemitic violence sweeping the United States."

The resolution would condemn the Boulder attack and also "condemns antisemitism in all its forms, and expresses grave concern about the rise in antisemitic behavior and actions reported across college campuses, online, and in other public spaces."

On people like Soliman, the resolution "urges Congress to take immediate action to secure the border and deport migrants who overstay their visas."

While the aforementioned provision will likely turn off some Democrats, the measure could get bipartisan support if it hits the House floor.

Both Republicans and Democrats condemned the heinous attack over the weekend.