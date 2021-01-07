House Republican calls for 25th Amendment to be invoked against Trump

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger has called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked against President Trump following a harrowing day at the nation's Capitol.

"The president is unfit, and the president is unwell," Kinzinger said in a searing video posted to Twitter on Thursday, a day after thousands of rioters flocked to Washington, D.C., to stymie the vote to certify the Electoral College tally for President-elect Joe Biden. Pro-Trump supporters, encouraged by the president's rhetoric, stormed into the building, forcing lawmakers into hiding for hours.

He called on Vice President Mike Pence and the majority of the Cabinet to use the Constitutional amendment to declare Trump unfit for office and "ensure the next few weeks are safe for the American people."

The message echos several other lawmakers on Capitol Hill, including Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who are calling for Trump to be removed, just two weeks ahead of Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

"Sadly, yesterday it became evident that not only has the president abdicated his duty to protect the American people and the people's house, he invoked and inflamed passions that only gave fuel to the insurrection that we saw here," Kinzinger said.

He continued, "When pressed to move and denounce the violence he barely did so, while of course victimizing himself and seeming to get a wink and a nod to those doing it. All indications are that the president has become unmoored, not just from his duty, or even his oath, but from reality itself."

Ahead of Congress' joint session on Wednesday, Trump held a rally encouraging supporters to go to the Capitol to protest the "stolen election." Hours into the chaos that ensued on Capitol Hill -- which forced congressional lawmakers, led by Pence, to flee the Senate floor and take cover elsewhere as the building was mobbed by intruders -- Trump, with urgency from several staff members, finally tweeted a brief message, asking rioters to remain peaceful, but it was too late.

He then tweeted a video aimed at supporters of himself outside the White House.

"This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people," Trump said. "We have to have peace."

He added: "So go home, we love you, you're very special, you’ve seen what happens, you’ve seen the way others are treated that are so bad, so evil. I know how you feel."

The video was flagged by Twitter for containing misinformation about the election but then was pulled from the site, as well as Facebook, YouTube, for inciting violence.

Four people died and dozens of officers were injured as the events unfolded.