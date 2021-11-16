Expand / Collapse search
House Freedom Caucus calls on Pelosi to deny government funding over vaccine mandates

The letter comes after a federal appeals court reaffirmed its stay on the workplace vaccine mandate

By Michael Lee | Fox News
EXCLUSIVE: The House Freedom Caucus is calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to refuse to fund the executive branch over President Biden's vaccine mandate.

"President Biden and administration officials on his behalf have issued multiple executive orders and directives mandating COVID-19 vaccinations under threat of retribution that will cause the loss of livelihoods and endanger Americans," the caucus said in a letter obtained by Fox News Tuesday.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The lawmakers argued that Congress should move to block funding for the executive branch over the orders, pointing to Biden's orders requiring companies with over 100 employees to require the vaccine and mandating the shot for federal workers.

APPEALS COURT RE-AFFIRMS STAY ON BIDEN WORKPLACE VACCINE MANDATE, CITES 'SEVERE' RISKS

The letter comes after a federal appeals court reaffirmed its stay on the workplace vaccine mandate, ordering the U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration to "take no steps to implement or enforce the Mandate until further court order."

"Federal vaccine mandates will only further divide America and harm our national security. For example, thousands of men and women in uniform are thus far choosing not to meet the recent COVID-19 vaccination requirements imposed by DoD. It is absurd to threaten to discharge — honorably or dishonorably — anyone in our military for making that choice," the letter said.

President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he walks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he walks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Other federal agencies that could be negatively impacted are Customs and Border Protection and other law enforcement and defense personnel, the letter argued.

"Moreover, at a time when our nation’s supply chains are at a breaking point, and our nation is suffering a labor shortage, reports have indicated that 72% of unvaccinated workers vow to quit if ordered to get vaccinated — a number that includes truckers, firefighters, police officers, and healthcare workers," the letter continued. 

The lawmakers noted that many of the nation's healthcare facilities are already short staffed, while mandates could cause nursing homes to completely shut down due to the insufficient staffing.

President Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington.

President Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"Congress must oppose these COVID-19 mandates — OSHA, federal employees [including DoD], federal contractors, CMS, and others," the lawmakers said. "Please be advised [in advance of the Dec. 3 expiration of the current continuing resolution funding government] that — in addition to any other objections to government funding we reserve the right to make — we will not vote for a continuing resolution, or any other government funding legislation, while any federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates remain in place."

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee

