House Freedom Caucus chair, other Republicans back Trump in designating Antifa a terror organization

House Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., and other Republican lawmakers expressed strong support for President Donald Trump's decision to label Antifa a terrorist organization and recommend investigating who funds the group.

"I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" the president declared on Truth Social.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment Thursday morning.

TRUMP TO DESIGNATE ANTIFA A ‘MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION’

"President Trump is right. ANTIFA is a dangerous, radical group that thrives on chaos and violence. Rightfully declaring them a terrorist organization will help protect our communities. It’s time to investigate those who fund them and stop the lawlessness once and for all," Rep. Harris declared in a post on X.

The House Freedom Caucus account reposted Harris' post, and posts by GOP Reps. Eli Crane and Andy Biggs, both of Arizona, in which they shared screenshots of the president's post about Antifa and thanked him for it.

FROM ‘LEGISLATIVE TERRORISTS’ TO CENTER OF TRUMP'S DC REVOLUTION: WHERE KEY CONSERVATIVE CAUCUS IS NOW

GOP Sens. Rick Scott, of Florida, and Mike Lee, of Utah, also thanked the president.

"Antifa has gotten away with its evils and terrorized cities across our country for far too long. This was 100% the right move. Thank you, @POTUS!" Scott declared in a post on X.

"ANTIFA is like a group of arsonists masquerading as firefighters," Lee wrote. "Thank you, President Trump, for designating ANTIFA as a major terrorist organization."

REPUBLICAN BILL WOULD PUT 'ANARCHIST JURISDICTIONS' ON NOTICE, THREATEN FEDERAL FUNDING

On May 31, 2020, during his first term in office, Trump declared in a tweet, "The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization."