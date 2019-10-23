House Dems' impeachment hearing resumes after GOP storms secure area

House Democrats' impeachment inquiry resumed Wednesday afternoon, after around two dozen Republicans brought proceedings to a screeching halt earlier in the day by storming into a closed-door deposition with a senior Defense Department official.

The deposition with Laura Cooper, who has overseen Ukraine policy, was underway again, Fox News has learned.

Democrats said the Republicans' move compromised national security as some of them brought electronic devices into the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, or SCIF. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., even posted on Twitter what he called an audio "report from inside the SCIF."

GOP STORMS THE SCIF

Several lawmakers leaving the facility said that some of the Republicans had brought their cellphones, even though electronics were not allowed. Members of Congress have been familiar with the protocol of the SCIF, since classified briefings are common, and there are several such rooms around the Capitol.

“This stunt from House Republicans is designed to intimidate people from revealing the truth – hardly the hallmark of a democracy. It's outrageous - but not surprising – behavior," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

Lawmakers described a chaotic scene. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., said she had just walked into the room when the Republican lawmakers blew past Capitol Police officers and staffers for the Democrats. The staff member who was checking identification at the entrance was "basically overcome" by the Republicans, she said.

"Literally, some of them were just screaming about the president and what we're doing to him and that we have nothing and just all things that were supportive of the president," Wasserman Schultz said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham criticized his Republican colleagues for the tactic, calling them "nuts" to make a "run on the SCIF."

The standoff unfolded Wednesday morning after lawmakers held a news conference in which they accused House Democrats of lack of transparency.

"The members have just had it and they want to be able to see and represent their constituents and find out what's going on," Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, told reporters.

That committee has been one of three leading the investigation, and its members have been allowed into the closed-door hearings.

“We’re going to try and go in there, and we’re going to try to figure out what’s going on, on behalf of the millions of Americans that we represent that want to see this Congress working for them and not obsess with attacking a president who we believe has not done anything to deserve impeachment,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who led Republicans in their protest.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates. Fox News' Chad Pergram and The Associated Press contributed to this report.